Apple TV+ has released the first The Morning Show Season 2 trailer, offering a first look at what fans can expect when the Emmy-winning drama series returns. The second season picks up soon after the first, as longtime co-host of the titular The Morning Show Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and new co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) had just gone public about the network's history of burying inappropriate behavior and abuse from some of its most lauded employees.

The first season of The Morning Show was pretty much the marquee series that Apple TV+ launched with as a brand new streaming service, and while reviews were mixed-positive, the series ended up scoring some major Emmy nominations and even a win for Billy Crudup's incredible supporting performance as the new network executive in charge of the news operations. That first season tackled a lot — from workplace harrassment to network politics to straight-up abuse — and was more successful in some areas than others.

RELATED: Apple TV+ Enters Prestige TV With Compelling, #MeToo-Centric 'The Morning Show' | Review

But it doesn't appear as though the series is leaving its "bite off as much as possible" moniker behind for Season 2, as this trailer ramps the drama up even further. It appears as though Alex leaves the network entirely after she and Bradley go public, which causes a new rift between the two anchors. Steve Carell's character Mitch Kessler is also back, despite Carell initially only signing on for one season, and Mark Duplass returns as well. And new additions include Julianna Marguiles, Greta Lee, and Hasan Minaj, all of whom are glimpsed in this debut trailer.

Will it be good? Unclear. Will Crudup continue performing line-deliveries like no one else on the planet? Undoubtedly. While I was somewhat mixed on the first season, I found there was more to like than not, and I'm excited to see where this story goes in Season 2.

Check out The Morning Show Season 2 trailer below. Season 2 premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on September 17th.

KEEP READING: Apple's Summer Preview Trailer Highlights 'Ted Lasso' Season 2, Sundance Hit 'CODA', and More

Share Share Tweet Email

Simon Otto to Helm Animated 'That Christmas' Adaptation, Based on Books by 'Love Actually' Writer This is the second project announced by new animation studio Locksmith Animation.

Read Next