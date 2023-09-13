Get ready for another heart-racing return to the newsroom, because Season 3 of The Morning Show is making its highly anticipated comeback on Apple TV+ starting September 13, 2023. Centering around Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as headstrong news anchors, the show dives into a deep exploration of the competitive realm of morning news and the lives of those responsible for waking up America. Keeping up with the intense world of high-stakes jobs, the two give their all into their careers all while facing personal and professional challenges that keep you on the edge of your seat.

But hold on tight. In Season 3, the stakes skyrocket. The network's future is hanging by a thread as a tech titan's interest sends shockwaves through UBA. Expect unexpected alliances, personal secrets turned into weapons, and a rollercoaster ride of characters confronting their core values, both inside and outside the fast-paced newsroom.

The Morning Show Release Date November 1, 2019 Cast Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass Main Genre Drama Genres Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 4

Jennifer Aniston as Alexandra "Alex" Levy

Jennifer Aniston plays Alexandra “Alex” Levy, a news anchor of both charisma and intellect, yet burdened by deep-seated loneliness and exhaustion. For an extended period, she has surrendered control of her life to others, merely drifting through it. But when her steadfast co-host, Mitch Kessler, is abruptly let go due to allegations of sexual conduct, Alex's world unravels. She is thrust into a fierce struggle to reclaim authority over The Morning Sho" and to construct a solid footing for both her professional and personal life.

Aniston achieved stardom during the ‘90s with her iconic portrayal of Rachel Green in the beloved television series Friends, a role that garnered her numerous accolades and nominations. She’s also appeared in notable films such as Marley & Me, Horrible Bosses, and most recently, Murder Mystery 2, where she starred alongside Adam Sandler.

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Reese Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson, a determined journalist who is unwavering in her pursuit of the truth, despite the toll it takes on her appearance and well-being. When the chance arises for her to step into the demanding role of co-host alongside Alex Levy, she faces a pivotal choice: whether to embrace the challenging shift into the glaring spotlight of the media world.

Witherspoon's portrayal of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde became particularly iconic, showcasing her comedic prowess and establishing her as a leading lady in Hollywood. Throughout her career, Witherspoon has received several prestigious awards, including an Academy Award for her role in Walk the Line, where she portrayed the legendary singer June Carter Cash.

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Billy Crudup portrays Cory Ellison, a forward-looking executive who assumes the role of president of the News Division at UBA. He was transferred from the recently rejuvenated Entertainment Division to inject a modern and trendy vibe into the news sector. Cory is a fervent advocate for the #MeToo movement, lending his strong support to its principles.

Crudup gained recognition for his roles in movies such as Almost Famous, where he played the enigmatic rock guitarist Russell Hammond, and Big Fish, where he portrayed the young version of the character Edward Bloom. Crudup stars in Apple TV+’s retro-futuristic comedy-drama, Hello Tomorrow!.

Mark Duplass as Charlie "Chip" Black

Mark Duplass plays Charlie “Chip” Black, the harried and frazzled executive producer of "The Morning Show. Duplass has an impressive track record in the world of independent filmmaking, with co-writing, directing, and producing credits for well-received movies like The Puffy Chair and Jeff, Who Lives at Home. Furthermore, he shares the screen with Sterling K. Brown in the post-apocalyptic dramedy titled Biosphere.

Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Nestor Carbonell takes on the role of Yanko Flores, the charming weatherman on The Morning Show. Additionally, Carbonell is well-known for his portrayal of Mayor Anthony Garcia in Christopher Nolan's superhero movies, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Karen Pittman stars as Mia Jordan, who serves as the producer for Bradley on The Morning Show. Additionally, Pittman can be seen in the role of Dr. Nya Wallace in the Max comedy-drama series, And Just Like That.... Before joining The Morning Show, Pittman had recurring roles on both The Americans and Luke Cage.

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson

Julianna Margulies takes on the role of Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News who hosts her own hour-long primetime show. Laura becomes particularly notable for causing some friction between Alex and Bradley during Season 2 of The Morning Show and eventually becomes a romantic interest for Bradley. Margulies achieved broad recognition and popularity for her performance as Nurse Carol Hathaway on the enduring medical drama series ER.

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Greta Lee portrays Stella Bak, who serves as the head of UBA's news division and is an aspiring leader in the world of digital media, targeting millennial and Gen Z viewers. Lee is recognized for her role in the Netflix comedy-drama series Russian Doll and has garnered attention for her recent starring performance as a Korean immigrant in the romantic drama Past Lives.

Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Jon Hamm takes on the role of Paul Marks, one of the new characters in The Morning Show. Paul is a formidable business magnate who directs his attention towards UBA, drawing Cory, Alex, and Bradley into his influential sphere. Hamm is most celebrated for his legendary portrayal of Don Draper in the highly praised TV series Mad Men, which not only brought him widespread acclaim but also garnered him numerous prestigious awards, including Golden Globes. Additionally, he's slated to appear in Season 5 of Fargo, scheduled to premiere this November on FX.

Nicole Beharies as Christine Hunter

Also joining the ensemble is Nicole Beharies, taking on the role of Christine Hunter. A news anchor on The Morning Show, Christina brings a delightful and diligent millennial spirit to the frenetic environment of her workplace, handling it all with a positive attitude. Beharie has also showcased her talents in previous works like Breaking, where she shared the screen with John Boyega.

Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson

Tig Notaro portrays Amanda Robinson, a major recurring character who serves as the chief of staff to the powerful corporate figure Paul Marks. Notably, Notaro was a co-creator and starred in the Prime Video comedy series One Mississippi. Additionally, she has made recurring appearances in the show Star Trek: Discovery.

Stephen Fry as Leonard Cromwell

Stephen Fry takes on the role of Leonard Cromwell, a UBA board member known for his ruthless tactics in navigating the company through financial difficulties. Fry has an extensive career in both film and television, with memorable performances in films such as Wilde. Additionally, he is slated to appear in the Netflix production Everything Now, where he will be sharing the screen with Sophie Wilde, who gained recognition for her role in Talk to Me.