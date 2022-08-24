Season 3 of The Morning Show has added another cast member to its already expansive lineup. Apple TV+ today announced that Nicole Beharie will be joining the series for its upcoming third season. Beharie joins other notable cast additions such as Jon Hamm and returning guest star Julianna Margulies.

Beharie will join the cast in Season 3 as Christina Hunter, a new anchor on The Morning Show. Christina is a charming and hardworking millennial who approaches her new, chaotic workplace with good humor. Her upcoming role in The Morning Show is only one of several projects that Beharie is involved in.

Most recently, Beharie starred in the upcoming film Breaking, a thriller that will tell the heartbreaking true story of Brian Brown-Easley, a Marine veteran who held up a Wells Fargo Bank out of financial desperation following his service in the military. Beharie stars opposite John Boyega and the late Michael K. Williams in the film which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The ensemble cast was honored with the Special Jury Award at the event.

The Morning Show follows the chaotic behind-the-scenes world of a television news program and stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-hosts on the immensely popular program. The series blends chaotic and often comedic moments of insanity with an intense, sometimes Machiavellian dark side while exploring delicate issues like sexual assault, racism, and COVID. Also starring in the series are Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, and Nestor Carbonell. The first two seasons also featured Steve Carell in the darkly dramatic role of an anchor on the show accused of assaulting a production assistant in the first season, mirroring the real-life harassment scandal surrounding morning news host Matt Lauer. The Morning Show premiered on Apple TV+ in 2019 and the second season of the series tackled the COVID-19 pandemic head-on and took a skewering look at the media coverage surrounding an event that has completely shifted how we view news and media.

Series stars Aniston and Witherspoon also serve as executive producers on the series. The first two seasons of The Morning Show were met with critical praise. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films. The second season of the show recently took home Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon and an Outstanding Supporting Actor nomination in a Drama Series for Crudup, who won the award for Season 1. Additionally, Marcia Gay Harden was nominated in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the show.

Season 3 of The Morning Show is currently under production. You can take a look at the series director and producer Mimi Leder's interview with Collider below.