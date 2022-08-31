Apple TV+’s The Morning Show has added Tig Notaro to Season 3 cast, Deadline has reported. The stand-up comedian has been tapped for a major recurring role and will star alongside the recently added Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

Notaro will play Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff to corporate titan Paul Marks, who will be portrayed by Hamm. While no further details are available about Notaro’s character Witherspoon previously described Paul Marks as a “media mogul" who gives "Billy Crudup a run for his money”; as such, we imagine his chief of staff being as formidable as him. Knowing Notaro's comedic chops it’ll be interesting to see her in this new avatar in an already hilarious show.

Led by Jennifer Aniston as Alex and Witherspoon as Bradley, The Morning Show follows the personal and professional lives of employees of the news network, UBA. After the thrilling ups and downs of Season 1, the second season saw the team continue to explore workplace dynamics, secret romances, and cancel culture, all the while tackling the pandemic. The series has bagged several Emmy nominations this year for Season 2. While not much is known about the plot or the themes the series is going to portray in the upcoming season, the new castings have given fans a good idea to speculate.

Julianna Margulies is set to return for Season 3 as UBA News anchor, Laura Peterson, who was romantically involved with Bradley (Witherspoon); however, at the end of Season 2, we saw Cory (Curdup) confessing his love for Bradley. With Margulies' return, we can look out for a love triangle or at least some top-notch drama. Beharie joins in as charming and hardworking millennial Christina Hunter, a new anchor on the show.

Notaro notably co-created and starred in Amazon’s comedy series One Mississippi. She has also been a recurring star on Star Trek: Discovery and also featured in the comedy-drama Transparent. She has been twice nominated for Grammy Awards for her albums Live and Boyish Girl Interrupted, which was also nominated at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The third season which is currently in production also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. Charlotte Stoudt is serving as the showrunner and is executive producing alongside Aniston and Witherspoon. Mimi Leder is directing and executive producing along with Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Neustadter.

No premiere date has been set for Season 3 yet.