Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Morning Show

The Big Picture Season 3 of The Morning Show centered on relationships and how they shaped the newsroom and the fate of UBA.

Paul Marks turned out to be a much worse villain than expected, using technology to spy on his colleagues and blackmailing Bradley.

Alex double-crossed Paul and united UBA with their rival network, NBN, setting up an unpredictable future for the characters and the leadership at UBA.

Season 3 of The Morning Show was more akin to a crash course in U-Haul relationships than it was about the ins and outs of a newsroom — and for that, we are eternally thankful. In many ways, the relationships in this season decided the many shapes in which the newsroom (both behind-the-scenes and in front of the camera) would transform. At the same time, those relationships also decided the fate of UBA.

When done-deals become undone and then done again and then unravel once more in the blink of an eye, it can be tough to keep your head on straight and determine what exactly is causing all the chaos. But in Season 3 of The Morning Show, the answer was actually right in front of us the entire time. Perhaps it just took us all a bit longer to fully believe that the bad-guy-turned-good-guy could actually be a whole lot worse than bad. In a way, it almost seemed too easy for Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) to be the snake in the grass, which is why many of us turned to Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) to place the Season 3 blame. More often than not, though, a bad vibe is a bad vibe, and Paul really ended up taking the cake on that one.

The Morning Show Release Date November 1, 2019 Cast Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass Main Genre Drama Genres Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 4 Creator Jay Carson, Kerry Ehrin

Jon Hamm's Character in 'The Morning Show' Season 3 Is the Villain

Apparently in this day and age, if you dare to spy on someone, they'll just spy on you right back. For Paul Marks, this move was a practical no-brainer, as he put massive targets on both Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and his girlfriend Alex Levy's (Jennifer Aniston) backs. This was all following Bradley's push to dig up dirt on Paul and his company, Hyperion, in a last-ditch effort to shut down the UBA merger.

Somehow using technology, Paul was able to tap into and spy on Bradley, Alex, Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies), and Cory's private conversations, giving him a massive leg up when it came to both protecting the skeletons in his closet and the upcoming merger with UBA. In doing so, he was able to discover (and later, use as blackmail) the fact that Bradley's brother, Hal (Joe Tippett), assaulted a police officer on January 6 at the Capitol Building and that Bradley covered up the entire thing. Paul then decided to blackmail Bradley with that information, causing her to resign from her position on the evening news at UBA. And if that wasn't enough, he spied on Alex's text messages to see exactly what Bradley's next move would be following her resignation, a misstep on his part, as Alex finally smartened up to his sly, manipulative ways.

After this revelation, Levy started toiling away behind the scenes to right her wrongs when it came to the plans she had made with Paul to dismantle UBA, sell it for its parts, and create their own network. She had to put on a good front for Paul, though, in order for him not to suspect anything was up. Luckily for us, both Aniston and Aniston are pretty good actors.

Charlie Black's Rant on 'The Morning Show' Turned People Against Paul Marks

Image via Apple TV+

The moment that really set things into motion, though, was Charlie Black's (Mark Duplass) guest interview on The Morning Show, where he went on an F-bomb-fueled rant about Marks' true intention with UBA, which was to dismantle the company for its parts, effectively tearing apart The Morning Show and other UBA broadcasts in the process. And if that wasn't enough to sway the viewers, Charlie revealed that just about everyone who was employed at the network would likely be laid off. Thankfully, with the help of social media and other networks picking up his rant, Charlie was able to do enough damage to Paul to raise issues with the UBA board and make his merger a bit tougher to pass.

Ultimately, Alex was able to fully pull the plug on Paul's UBA acquisition, as she double-crossed her boyfriend in a move that would unite UBA and their rival network, NBN, for a much more lucrative price. She marched her way into the board meeting right in the middle of the momentous vote and made her case, shocking just about every face in that room, including her own, too. Alex might've lost the first relationship that felt like home to her as a result of this action, but the new deal will mark a major turning point in her life. After all, Alex wanted more out of her work. She wanted a seat at the big table, and finally, with this very loud move of hers, she just might be able to pull up a chair.

'The Morning Show' Season 3 Sets Up an Unpredictable Future

Close

For the first time in a long time, Jackson and Levy are looking out into uncharted waters in both of their lives. They are officially single again and are operating without the dominating force of being on television 24/7 that usually steers their lives. Weirdly, though, they both seem extremely calm about the whole thing, with Bradley willingly turning herself into the FBI alongside her brother and with Alex marching forward into the new merger at UBA that could potentially shake up her entire career.

Meanwhile, Cory Ellison is facing sexual misconduct charges with practically open arms, finally taking the backseat in life as opposed to his usual way of charging through things. The charges are bound to throw a major wrench into the leadership situation at UBA, and that's without even mentioning NBN's new seat at the table when it comes to the leadership. Stella Bak (Greta Lee) might've thought that she had things sewn up when it came to becoming the new head of UBA, but things definitely have the potential for shifting at this point. Basically, there hasn't been a larger shake-up since Alex threw Bradley into the spotlight back in Season 1, which means that Season 4 might get a little messy — and thank God for that.

The Morning Show is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch Now