After the Season 2 finale of The Morning Show fans were left wanting more. In its course of two seasons, the Apple+ series has tickled us and tackled grave themes ranging from exploitation of power and sexual assault to COVID and cancel culture all the while giving us characters that we really care for. While the plot details about Season 3 are tightly under wraps, actor Reese Witherspoon has shed some light on new character dynamics and the show’s latest addition Jon Hamm.

The series revolves around the titular morning TV program and follows its hosts’ professional and personal lives. Along with Witherspoon as co-host Bradley Jackson, the series stars Jennifer Aniston as the show’s primary host, Alex Levy. Actor Billy Crudup plays Cory Ellison, the CEO of UBA network. One of the major cliffhangers of the Season 2 finale was Cory confessing his love for Bradley. In a recent chat with Deadline, without giving away much Witherspoon deemed Season 3 to be “really interesting.” Speaking of the chemistry between the two she said,

“I think they have a certain trust. I think some things might have happened. I almost don’t know too, I always ask the writer, ‘Has something happened [between them]?’ and she’s like, ‘Hmmm something might have happened.’"

However, Bradley isn’t the only one Cory must level up to this season. Per the Legally Blonde actor, the latest addition to cast Hamm as media mogul Paul Marks is also going to give Cory a tough time. She reveals that the Mad Men alum plays “a very complex character” and jokes that “it’s Alien vs. Predator” situation. Further adding, “He’s a media mogul and he gives Billy Crudup a run for his money, which I think is the most fun part too because Billy could eat a scene like I’ve never seen somebody eat a scene, and Hamm gets to come in and give him a great foil.”

Season 2 was a lot to take in for the audience as it almost reflected the world as it was at the time. In an art imitates life situation we saw Alex dealing with the pandemic as well as the death of her former co-host and disgraced romantic interest Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), and nearly getting canceled as their affair was exposed. Speaking of the show’s treatment of the theme Witherspoon reflected, “by the end of this season pretty much everybody was canceled. So, it was a real moratorium on, ‘Can you cancel a human? We’re all just human.”

What new themes the show will present to us remains to be seen. No premiere date has been set for Season 3 yet.