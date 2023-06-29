Finally, the wait for Season 3 of The Morning Show is almost over! The hit Apple TV+ drama series has revealed a late summer release date, along with a set of first-look images featuring several returning cast members as well as newcomers Nicole Beharie and John Hamm. The Morning Show Season 3 will premiere with two episodes on September 13, nearly two years after the Season 2 finale, with the remaining eight episodes dropping one at a time every Wednesday through November 8.

Though the new images don't reveal much about the new season yet, they do spotlight new and familiar faces in a way that'll have audiences wondering exactly who can be trusted. Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, in two images featuring The Morning Show hosts prepping for the day behind the scenes. Witherspoon can be spotted opposite Billy Crudup's Cory Ellison in another image — at the end of Season 2, Cory sprung the revelation that he's in love with her on Bradley, despite the news anchor being in a relationship with Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies).

The new images also feature Margulies, along with returning series regulars Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, and Mark Duplass. Though he's nowhere to be found in the new images Nestor Carbonell (Bates Motel) is also set to return for Season 3 as meteorologist Yanko Flores. Season 3 will also feature appearances from Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, and Natalie Morales.

What to Expect From The Morning Show Season 3

Though Season 2 left the characters still dealing with the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Season 3 might flash forward a bit for a return to less virus-based drama, opting instead to up the ante with the behind-the-scenes backstabbing at UBA.

The official synopsis reveals that "the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA." It sounds like The Morning Show might be taking a page out of Succession's playbook for Season 3, and you won't hear me complaining about it. The synopsis goes on to tease "unexpected alliances" and suggests Cory might use his knowledge of Bradley and Laura's relationship to his advantage as "private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

The Morning Show Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on September 13, and the series has already been renewed for Season 4. While we wait for further updates, including teasers and trailers, you can watch our interview with Aniston following Season 2 down below.