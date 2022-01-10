It's time for a news flash, folks. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the show's success on the awards circuit, picking up a collection of Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards last year, The Morning Show has been picked up for a third season by Apple TV+, hot on the heels of its buzzy second season finale.

Starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and directed by Mimi Leder, Season 3 of broadly acclaimed drama will introduce a new showrunner and executive producer to the fold: Charlotte Stoudt, who is best known for her work on Homeland and House of Cards. Kerry Ehrin, who developed the series and showran the freshman and sophomore seasons, will serve as a consultant on the third season. Apple TV+ further reveals that the ex-showrunner will continue development on a new series for the streamer, under the terms of a previously announced overall deal.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, had this to say about the exciting renewal news:

"It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining. We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television."

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'The Morning Show': Showrunner Explains Why They Killed Off a Major Character

Stoudt, who presently serves as executive producer on Netflix's Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote-starring, yet-to-be-released drama Pieces of Her, was similarly enthusiastic about stepping into the morning newsroom. "I'm excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show," she said. "The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative."

While details on the series' extension are unsurprisingly sparse, Season 2 found the team in The Morning Show emerging from the wreckage of the explosive first installment. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded ensemble includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden, as well as new additions Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies.

The complete first and second seasons of The Morning Show are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Mimi Leder on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 and Why She Wanted to Direct the First Two Episodes and the Finale She also talks about why it was important for the series to incorporate COVID in the storyline.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email