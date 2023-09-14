The Morning Show, a show about the power dynamics between two leading ladies in Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and about the cut-throat world of morning shows is headed to space. Yes, you read that right. Space! In its third season on Apple TV+, The Morning Show decided to kick things off with a bang and take to the skies. Season 3 brings in some new blood to try and keep things alive in the form of Jon Hamm. Playing an Elon Musk type billionaire named Paul Marks, the first episode takes the team to space literally by having Marks offering to take the team on a rocket launch as part of his interest in buying the network.

When showrunners Mimi Leder and Charlotte Stoudt approached production designer Nelson Coates, he knew he had a lot on his plate. In talking with Variety, Coates talked about his inspiration behind the opening. “It’s the latest and greatest technology available to the billionaires. So, I looked at Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and SpaceX to find commonalities.” He wanted it to feel like “you are on a rocket, and there is a booster.”

Creating the illusion though wasn't as easy with the limitations of California. Coates needed to find a tarmac and found one in Orange County at the Marine Corps Air Station Tustin. “This place had a huge expanse of concrete with tie downs so we could build the bottom of our gantry tower on the tarmac there and our broadcast areas.”

Image via Apple TV+

Of Course 'The Morning Show' Went to Space

The Morning Show often goes a bit off the rails. A show that began as a commentary on how the faces of news can be iced out by the networks that are meant to support them, it became something of a melodrama on the messy relationships behind the scenes and the off the rails happenings that go on in their personal lives, and now includes short trips into space. The cast didn't actually go to space, though. They're not William Shatner. It's still wild to think of morning show hosts going to space before telling us the news over our morning coffee, though.