The Big Picture The Morning Show Season 3 promises to unveil secrets, test loyalties, and create unexpected alliances as UBA faces an uncertain future.

The power struggle and cutthroat nature of the morning program will be spotlighted, putting the core values of the crew to the test.

The upcoming season will explore more personal aspects of the characters' lives, including romance and the aftermath of a mysterious connection between Cory and Bradley.

Secrets are about to come to light in Season 3 of Apple TV+'s award-winning hit The Morning Show. A new trailer shared by the streamer today sees everyone at UBA tested as the network faces an uncertain future. When a tech titan takes a significant interest in UBA, it threatens to rip everyone apart - loyalties are put to the test, unexpected alliances materialize, and private secrets become blackmail fodder. Caught in the middle are Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson who have their own worries as they face critical points in their careers.

Season 3 picks up after a wild Season 2 finale that shook the crew at UBA to its core. Alex left off with a profanity-laden rant on-air, Cory's (Billy Crudup) big streaming launch crashed and burned, and Bradley is left reeling after Cory confessed his love for her. She opens the trailer wondering if she and Alex are really making the change they always hoped to as she envisions being the sole head of the show. Big changes are in line for UBA as Alex fights for more sway in the network while Cory looks to continue building up an empire. They need a lifeline though and Jon Hamm is there to extend it with an opportunity that could massively help Alex and UBA out. Things are going to get messy though with secrets releasing out in the open, Alex and Bradley's relationship falling apart, and everything threatening to burn to the ground.

There are a lot of directions The Morning Show Season 3 could go. It seems to be moving past the pandemic to instead spotlight the power struggle and cutthroat nature of the titular morning program. The core values of the crew in and out of the newsroom will be tested as they fight for their spot in their divided workplace. There's a more personal side to this season too. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Aniston teased more romance and a greater focus on Alex's personal life as she searches for someone to open her heart to. Witherspoon, too, teased the chemistry between Cory and Bradley in the new season which only begs the question of what happened between them.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED:This Is Apple TV+'s Best Star Right Now

The Morning Show Has Earned No Shortage of Praise

Whatever happens in The Morning Show Season 3, the award-winning show is already locked in for a fourth season at Apple TV+ meaning more cutthroat drama from UBA is still to come, albeit once the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end. Based on the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by Brian Stelter, the series has managed to capture fans and critics alike so far with its depiction of the workplace politics and controversies that surround the morning show game. Both Crudup and Witherspoon have earned Emmy consideration for their work while also earning Critic's Choice and SAG Award nods alongside Aniston. After nearly two years away, Season 3 is sure to be a welcome return for the team to a post-pandemic world.

Charlotte Stoudt has the reins as showrunner for the series with Mimi Leder directing and executive producing alongside her, Aniston, and Witherspoon. Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, Julianna Margulies, and Stephen Fry also appear in the ensemble cast for Season 3.

The Morning Show is back on the air with Season 3 on September 13. Check out the trailer below.