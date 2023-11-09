Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Morning Show

Season 3 of The Morning Show left us hanging off more cliffs than Tom Cruise in just about every Mission: Impossible movie put together. While the stakes seemed like they couldn't get any higher following the conclusion of Season 2, this new season totally proved us wrong, largely thanks to Jon Hamm's Paul Marks, and the new additions of Natalie Morales, Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, and Nicole Beharie. Way before Season 3 premiered, The Morning Show was renewed for Season 4, and judging by the way things were left by the time the finale came around, it doesn't seem like the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Apple TV+ series will be stopping anytime soon.

‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 Will Need To Address the UBA Merger

Paul Marks' (Jon Hamm) potential acquisition of UBA was at the top of the headlines in just about every episode of Season 3, which makes the tsunami-like fallout of the deal that much more unsurprising. After Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) swooped in at the last second and double-crossed her boyfriend, Paul, by presenting the UBA board with a more enticing merger deal with rival network NBN, the sky finally opened up. While this was an overall win to be free from Paul's grip, it leaves a lot up in the air when it comes to reorganizing UBA and joining hands with another network.

Each network has its own set of anchors, crew, and upper management, but with this merger, it seems almost impossible to avoid mass layoffs, which is one of the things that the employees at UBA would've already been facing if Paul had taken over the operations in the Season 3 finale. This new one might be a great deal financially and morally, but it's definitely going to be a messy rebuild. Who's going to take over the evening news? Will both crew teams merge into one? Is there even going to be a Morning Show — or will it get completely rebranded?

It's also tough to ignore the million-dollar question: who will be named the new president of the news division? Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) is currently facing two different criminal investigations, and while Stella Bak (Greta Lee) might've originally been the obvious other choice, they've got another network to keep in mind — one with their own Cory Ellisons and Stella Baks.

Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Has a Messy Love Life

As if the data hack and subsequent leak at UBA wasn't messy enough, the relationships in this season of The Morning Show made everything going on at the network just that much more complicated. We learned early on in Season 3 that Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) had split up, but even after they decided to give things another go, everything fell apart once Laura found out that Bradley had covered up her brother, Hal's (Joe Tippett), assault of a police officer at the January 6 insurrection. Their relationship was one of the few mainstays of the series since Season 2, but now that we're looking at Season 4, things seem like they could go either way for the former couple.

We also can't mention Laura and Bradley without mentioning Cory and Bradley, who definitely took a bit of the spotlight this season after reports came through that Cory had groomed Bradley after she first joined UBA. Even without the article's release, there's always been something between the two, and even Laura has made comments about it to Bradley in the past. In the season finale, Bradley admits that Cory confessed his love to her, but that instead of responding, she simply left and went to Montana to be with Laura, afraid that she could never be with someone who saw her for who she really was. This admission, though, leaves things a bit up in the air for Bradley. Will she finally give it a try with Cory or choose to fight for Laura? Either way, though, it looks like it's going to be an uphill battle.

Charlie and Alex's Professional and Romantic Future Remains a Mystery

Hopefully we saw the last of Paul Marks after Alex stunned everyone in the boardroom, but his absence doesn't un-complicate what's going on under the surface between her and her longtime executive producer, Charlie Black (Mark Duplass). The pair never dated, but after Charlie went public about his relationship with Alex's assistant, Isabella (Hannah Leder), things got...messy. Just as all of us had thought at one time or another, Isabella questioned Charlie's real feelings for Alex, believing that he had actually always been in love with his boss. This put a massive strain on his relationships with both women, and after being fired by Alex later on, it's tough to tell how this love triangle will be addressed in Season 4. To be honest, that whole situation wasn't given enough time in Season 3, but now that the slate is about to be wiped clean with the NBN merger, perhaps Alex will hire Charlie back, giving them one last chance to finally figure out why they really keep coming back to each other.

Cory and Bradley Could Be Sent to Prison in 'The Morning Show' Season 4

Of course, we can't forget that three different characters on The Morning Show might be facing literal prison sentences for their involvement in the cover-up of Hal's assault on January 6. Hal will most likely serve some time in prison as he was the one who actually committed the felony, but Bradley and Cory certainly aren't off the hook even if he does confess. Bradley went out of her way to delete the footage that she had of the assault, and Cory did her a solid by backing her. Instead of providing extra UBA footage to aid the federal government in identifying other insurrectionists, he kept his mouth shut for the sole sake of protecting Bradley.

At the end of the finale, we watched on as Bradley and Hal willingly walked into the FBI office, clearly having made up their minds about it being time to come forward about January 6. The thing is, we really don't know how this situation is going to pan out for Bradley. Some people might expect her to simply receive a slap on the wrist given her newfound stature and lack of a criminal record, but on the other hand, she could also make the perfect example of the price paid for destroying evidence. So, yeah, we just might see good ol' Bradley Jackson behind bars next season.

And while Cory is facing potential prison time (or at least hefty fines) for his involvement in that whole situation, he's also walking into some major sexual misconduct charges after that article claimed he groomed Bradley while at UBA. Even though we saw that Bradley had Cory's back in her testimony about the allegations later on, there's still no way to predict how the investigation will shake out, especially given UBA's history with sexual assault and misconduct.

