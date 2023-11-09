The Big Picture The third season of The Morning Show was a vast improvement from the previous season, with a return to lighter and more enjoyable content.

The season finale left many intriguing storylines to be explored in the next season, including delving into the backstory of Alex and seeing more of Stella and Chris.

The creative team behind the series expressed their desire to surprise viewers with the complexity of the characters and explore their struggles in a relatable way. Season four may explore the dynamics of Chip and Alex's relationship and delve into Alex's origins.

The Morning Show, the flagship series which helped launch Apple TV+ as a streaming force, has just concluded its third season with a much improved effort from a difficult sophomore year. A return to lighter and frothier fun helped the season fly in and, although the series was laced with drama as usual, the show was much better received this time around, which has led to much excitement about where the narrative will go from here.

The season concluded with Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) turning her and her brother in to the FBI for their involvement in covering up his activities at the Capitol, while Alex (Jennifer Aniston) stabs Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) in the back, destroying his attempt at buying out UBA and teams up with Laura (Julianna Margulies) to help set up a merger with NBN, their rival news organisation.

This leaves a number of tantalizing story threads to be pulled on for next season, and in an interview with Deadline, published after the third season finale, the creative team behind the series — showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, along with executive producers Michael Ellenberg, Lauren Neustadter, Kristin Hahn and EP-director Mimi Leder — discussed where they want the series to go, including seeing more of Greta Lee's Stella, president of UBA's News Division, and further exploring Nicole Beharie's Chris Hunter, a new co-host on The Morning Show. Not just that, but they're keen to dig into Alex's backstory. We know where Bradley came from, but what about the star?

What Will Season 4 of 'The Morning Show' Be About?

"I think we’ve barely gotten to know Stella. Chris is a new character, I think there’s a lot to say there. I don’t know how Chip (Mark Duplass) and Alex got started, so I would like to hear that story," said Stoudt. "I think because it is so fast-paced and breathless, you can always turn over another emotional card. And that’s one thing I really want to do this season. Other people can speak to this, but my goal is to really surprise you with the complexity of the characters, and that they’re struggling with something that you can identify with."

Hahn adds that she'd love to dig deep into how Chip and Alex found each other, and what would happen between the pair if one of them truly found the love of their life — would the codependency end? That may well be what we see in season four.

That’s our favorite codependent work relationship, right? It’s like the platonic love story. But what happens if somebody actually gets romance in their life? And I think there’s going to be also some exploration of Alex’s backstory, of where she comes from, more origin story.

The Morning Show is available to watch on Apple TV+.

