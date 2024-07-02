The Big Picture The Morning Show Season 4 has added another Oscar winner to the cast with Jeremy Irons.

Season 4 will explore DeepFakes and deception, questioning trust in news and oneself.

Season 3 ended with Alex and Bradley teaming up against tech billionaire Paul Marks.

Apple TV+’s acclaimed drama The Morning Show is set to welcome a second Oscar winner to its stellar cast for Season 4. Jeremy Irons has been tapped to play a significant role as Martin Levy, the father of Alex Levy, portrayed by Jennifer Aniston. Irons joins fellow new cast member Marion Cotillard, adding even more star power to the series. Martin Levy’s arrival is expected to intensify the already high-stakes drama in Alex's life. With the backdrop of the tumultuous world of morning news, Alex is dealing with the fallout from the failed UBA sale to Paul Marks’s (Jon Hamm) tech company and the looming threat of a merger with rival network NBN.

The third season of The Morning Show saw a significant increase in viewership and garnered numerous nominations, making it the most-nominated series at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Association Awards. The series boasts a talented ensemble cast including Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, and Nicole Beharie. However, Julianna Margulies will not return for Season 4 after her character's arc was wrapped up.

How Did Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' End?

Image via Shutterstock

Season 3 of The Morning Show pulled out all the stops. UBA anchors Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) teamed up to counter a devious plot by tech billionaire Paul Marks (Hamm). While romantically involved with Alex, Paul was hiding critical flaws in his rocket program and plotting to dismantle UBA for financial gain. Concurrently, Bradley faced her own challenges, having illegally deleted footage of her brother’s altercation with a police officer during the Capitol insurrection. Looking ahead, Season 4 is set to delve into the realm of DeepFakes and deception, as showrunner Charlotte Stoudt hinted in an interview with Deadline. She said:

“We blew everything up last year with the biggest bomb we could possibly build. So, we have to ask ourselves how is the band going to get back together, and what will that look like? We get into the world of DeepFakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we’re seeing now in the Middle East and stuff. We’re looking at who can trust. And can you trust what you’re seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?”

Stay tuned for more updates on The Morning Show as it navigates the ever-dramatic landscape of morning television drama.

The Morning Show An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the team. Release Date November 1, 2019 Creator Jay Carson, Kerry Ehrin Cast Billy Crudup , Mark Duplass Jennifer Aniston , Reese Witherspoon Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

