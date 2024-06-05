The Big Picture Marion Cotillard joins The Morning Show cast as Celine Dumont for the upcoming fourth season on Apple TV+.

Season 3 of The Morning Show saw intense drama with Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) scheming and Bradley's (Reese Witherspoon) personal struggles landing her in hot water.

Season 4 of The Morning Show will tackle DeepFakes and AI, exploring technology's role in distorting reality.

Apple TV+ has announced that Academy, BAFTA, and César Award-winner Marion Cotillard is set to join the highly anticipated fourth season of its global hit series The Morning Show. Cotillard will star as Celine Dumont, a savvy operator from a storied European family, adding another layer of intrigue to the already complex world of morning news. Cotillard is best known for her roles in Christopher Nolan's Inception and The Dark Knight Rises, as well as La Vie en Rose, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2008.

The Morning Show, which stars and is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, has been a standout series for Apple TV+. The third season, which concluded last year, received broad acclaim, broke viewership records for the streaming service, and was hailed as “gripping” and “better than ever.” This season was recognized with an AFI award and garnered the most nominations at this year's 29th Annual Critics Choice Association Awards.

How Did We Leave 'The Morning Show'?

Season 3 of The Morning Show left nothing on the table. UBA anchors Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) teamed up to thwart a devious move by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), a charming yet sneaky tech billionaire. While romancing Alex, Paul was busy hiding flaws in his rocket program from the public and plotting to dismantle UBA for parts. Meanwhile, Bradley was wrestling with her own demons, having illegally deleted footage of her brother clashing with a cop during the insurrection at the Capitol.

After a fierce showdown with her sometimes-girlfriend Laura (Julianna Margulies) and clearing her boss Cory (Billy Crudup) of false harassment charges, Bradley decided to come clean and submit to an investigation. In the midst of all this, Chip (Mark Duplass) broke down on air, while Stella (Greta Lee) played detective to help unearth the dirt on Paul. The crescendo of scandal culminated in a dramatic finale, with Alex publicly denouncing Paul and UBA narrowly escaping disintegration by merging with a rival network.

As Season 4 looms, the stakes are even higher. Diving into the murky waters of DeepFakes and AI, the series is set to explore the terrifying potential of technology to warp reality itself. In a world where seeing is no longer believing, the characters of The Morning Show must navigate a labyrinth of lies and half-truths.

The first three seasons of The Morning Show are currently streaming globally on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Morning Show and other exciting projects from Apple TV+.

The Morning Show An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the team. Release Date November 1, 2019 Creator Jay Carson, Kerry Ehrin Cast Billy Crudup , Mark Duplass Jennifer Aniston , Reese Witherspoon Main Genre Drama

