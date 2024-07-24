The Big Picture William Jackson Harper joins The Morning Show season four as innovative Head of Sports, Ben.

The fourth season of The Morning Show just received a wonderful addition to its cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. William Jackson Harper will be seen in upcoming episodes of the successful Apple TV+ comedy series. The actor will step into the shoes of Ben, the Head of Sports at the show's fictional television network. The nature of his relationship with both Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) remains unknown, but the character is described as self-assured and innovative. Everything will change once the fourth season of The Morning Show allows the series to move forward in time once again.

William Jackson Harper's role as Chidi in The Good Place proved that he has the comedic skills to fit right into the chaos of The Morning Show. Over the course of four seasons, the performer brought Chidi to life, with the character constantly anxious about the decisions he made and what the future might hold. The character quickly became popular, with William Jackson Harper ready to take on what could be his next big comedic role in the form of Ben. The fourth season of The Morning Show is currently in production, and no release date has been set by Apple TV+.

The Morning Show follows the unpredictable lives of two television stars. Ever since they were introduced to audiences, Alex and Bradley have charmed the world with their complicated friendship. Mitch Kessler's (Steve Carell) firing due to inappropriate behavior kicked off the premise of the successful comedy series. Since then, The Morning Show has allowed its main characters to explore events taken from real life, such as the pandemic that devastated the world a couple of years ago. The upcoming episodes will deal with the aftermath of the third season's shocking ending, where Alex staged a coup in order to trick Paul (Jon Hamm).

The Guest Stars of 'The Morning Show'

William Jackson Harper won't be the only notable guest star who will appear in the fourth season of The Morning Show. It was previously reported that Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons and Aaron Pierre have also joined the cast of the Apple TV+ production. Cotillard will step into the shoes of Celine Dumont, a charismatic operator. When it comes to Jeremy Irons, the Flash star will portray Alex's father, Martin Levy. William Jackson Harper will be in good company once The Morning Show returns to television, as Alex and Bradley continue to work on their careers and their legacy.

A release date for the fourth season of The Morning Show hasn't been set by Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.