The Big Picture Jennifer Aniston shares a behind-the-scenes photo of The Morning Show Season 4, featuring co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro.

Season 4 will tackle themes of DeepFakes, AI, and misinformation.

New cast members for Season 4 include Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard. Julianna Margulies will not return.

Jennifer Aniston has officially ignited excitement for The Morning Show Season 4 by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo as production kicks off. In a recent social media post, Aniston provided fans with a sneak peek at the table read for the upcoming season of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series. “Let [The Morning Show] Season 4 games begin. Here we come,” Aniston captioned the Instagram post, which features a photo of herself with co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro. The post also included a picture of the script for the first episode of Season 4, titled “My Roman Empire.” The episode is written by Zender Lehmann and Charlotte Stoudt and will be directed by Mimi Leder.

Season 4 continues to explore the high-stakes environment of morning news. Alex Levy, portrayed by Aniston, is dealing with the repercussions of the failed sale of UBA to Paul Marks’s (Jon Hamm) tech company and the impending threat of a merger with rival network NBN. The third season saw a notable increase in viewership and received numerous nominations, becoming the most-nominated series at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Association Awards. The series features a talented cast including Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, and Nicole Beharie. Julianna Margulies will not be returning for Season 4 as her character's story has concluded. New additions include Jeremy Irons as Alex Levy's father Martin and Marion Cotillard.

What Happened in 'The Morning Show' Season 3?

The third season of The Morning Show was packed with drama. UBA anchors Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) worked together to expose a scheme by tech billionaire Paul Marks (Hamm). While romantically involved with Alex, Paul hid critical issues in his rocket program and plotted to dismantle UBA for profit. At the same time, Bradley dealt with her own issues, including the illegal deletion of footage showing her brother’s clash with a police officer during the Capitol insurrection.

Looking forward, Season 4 is set to tackle themes of DeepFakes and deception. Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt hinted at these topics in an interview with Deadline:

“We blew everything up last year with the biggest bomb we could possibly build. So, we have to ask ourselves how is the band going to get back together, and what will that look like? We get into the world of DeepFakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we’re seeing now in the Middle East and stuff. We’re looking at who you can trust. And can you trust what you’re seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?”

