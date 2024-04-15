The Big Picture The Morning Show Season 4 will tackle the upcoming US Presidential elections, exploring trust and AI issues in the newsroom.

Show creators aim to navigate real-world events like elections to craft a relevant story for the characters.

With a focus on AI and deepfakes, the season will delve into the importance of truth and trust amidst misinformation campaigns.

The Morning Show has repeatedly proven that it is willing to tackle complex topics with the care and objectivity a television show about a news network should. This balance has made the show a hit since it premiered in 2019. With three seasons under the belt, it is only natural fans would be curious about Season 4. During a PaleyFest conversation (via The Hollywood Reporter) with the cast and crew of the show, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and executive producer Mimi Leder had some updates to share about where the season currently stands and what it will tackle.

She revealed that The Morning Show writers were busy at work writing the fourth season, which, among others, will tackle the upcoming United States Presidential elections. The show is expected to begin filming later this year. It will be out after the election, putting The Morning Show in a precarious position regarding election coverage. The show leans into real-world events to craft a story around the characters, and with something like elections, one cannot be sure of the outcome. It is a double-edged sword for the storyline because it might stand true that viewers will have moved on from it by the time the season is out, and it won't be as relevant.

“I think it’s safe to say, I don’t think it’s giving anything away, that the show will be out after the election. That’s very interesting, writing it now before the election, and it’s going to stream after,” said Stoudt. “You have to go this stuff sideways. I think if you go at it straight on it’s a little like, ‘Yeah, I could see that on CNN.'” Leder added, “I would say that last season was about, what is the truth? Maybe this season could be about, who you trust?”

The Morning Show Season 4 Will Tackle AI and Deepfakes

The conversation around AI heats up daily, and no one knows how everything will turn out. But when dealing with facts and truth, something like AI, which can be used to subvert these things, should be of prime concern. Stoudt shared with Deadline that they plan on dealing with the issue of AI and deepfakes in the newsroom. They will examine how AI can be the next front for misinformation campaigns and where that puts their business. Below is what she shared about that.

". . . We get into the world of DeepFakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we’re seeing now in the Middle East and stuff. We’re looking at who can trust. And can you trust what you’re seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?”

Seasons 1 to 3 of The Morning Show stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

