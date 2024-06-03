The Big Picture Paul and Alex's relationship in The Morning Show Season 3 was complex and left unresolved.

Season 4 will tackle timely themes of Presidential Elections and AI, exploring the concept of trust in a world filled with misinformation.

Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and EP Mimi Leder note that they're writing the season ahead of the 2024 election, though it will air after the results are in, leading to a delicate balance for the series.

The rise and fall of Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) and Alex Levy's (Jennifer Aniston) relationship in The Morning Show Season 3 was dramatic, to say the least. It was a relationship based partially on deceit and exploitation, but that doesn't mean that there wasn't something real there. Season 4 is reportedly set to begin filming this summer, and while details about specific character arcs are not out yet, Jon Hamm has an idea about how one specific arc should play out. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm noted that Alex and Paul's relationship left a lot of unresolved feelings hanging at the end of Season 3. Hamm spoke about the potential of exploring the storyline in Season 4, saying:

“For want of a better phrase, I don’t think the relationship has run its course yet. It’s unfinished business for sure. It’s not fulfilled. There is something there, there has to have been for it to mean that much to both of these people.”

While showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and executive producer Mimi Leder have revealed some major arcs the season will explore, they have not confirmed if they plan to bring back Marks and revisit his story with Alex. Hamm has not yet been confirmed as a returning star for Season 4, saying, “I don’t know, I’m just unemployed" when his fellow cast members excitedly pondered the idea of having the character back.

'The Morning Show' Season 4 Will Tackle Presidential Elections and AI

Image via Apple TV+

Leder and Stoudt revealed to THR that the two major stories for the season are the upcoming United States Presidential Elections and AI. Since the show will be out after the election, Stoudt spoke about the precarious position it puts them in, saying, "That’s very interesting, writing it now before the election, and it’s going to stream after. You have to go [at] this stuff sideways. I think if you go at it straight on it’s a little like, ‘Yeah, I could see that on CNN.'” Leder added, “I would say that last season was about, what is the truth? Maybe this season could be about, who you trust?”

Trust is definitely a valuable commodity nowadays in the age of AI. Stoudt also spoke to Deadline about how AI interferes with the newsroom, especially when the truth is most needed, like during election coverage. She talked about how that might affect the job, saying:

". . . We get into the world of Deep Fakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we’re seeing now in the Middle East and stuff. We’re looking at who [we] can trust. And can you trust what you’re seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?”

While we wait for more news on Season 4, you can rewatch Seasons 1-3 of The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

The Morning Show An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the team. Release Date November 1, 2019 Creator Jay Carson, Kerry Ehrin Cast Billy Crudup , Mark Duplass Jennifer Aniston , Reese Witherspoon Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

WATCH ON APPLE TV+