The Morning Show Season 4 arrives this year after close to two years between seasons, and according to series star Jennifer Aniston, "It's jam-packed, that’s for sure." The actress spoke to People about the season, which wrapped filming last month, citing how challenging it was. "Oh my gosh, it was hard. It was so hard," Aniston said. "But it's a great season," she added. The Morning Show Season 4 tackles some of the biggest issues of our time, with showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and EP Mimi Leder teasing two major arcs.

The 2024 Presidential Election will be one of the key storylines, and it might be hard to pull off. For one, the writers wrote the scripts without any idea of the outcome. The outcome in the real world was surprising, and if they had the foresight, it would be interesting to see how they handled one of the most heated election cycles in the United States. It's unclear when Apple TV+ will release the show, but the longer they delay, the more they risk losing viewers' interest. Many people were glued to their TVs during the election, and they would want to move on quickly. "That’s very interesting, writing it now before the election, and it’s going to stream after,” said Stoudt (via The Hollywood Reporter). “You have to go this stuff sideways. I think if you go at it straight on it’s a little like, ‘Yeah, I could see that on CNN.'” Leder added.

More Developments in 'The Morning Show' Season 4

Image via AppleTV+

Another uncertainty currently is the development and use of Artificial Intelligence. It's contentious, but its problems don't end there. AI has the potential to change how people interact with factual information. In the newsroom, it is even crucial to avoid broadcasting lies to millions. "We get into the world of DeepFakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we’re seeing now in the Middle East and stuff. We’re looking at who can trust. And can you trust what you’re seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?" shared Stoudt (via Deadline).

Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper, John Hoogenaker, Rachel Marsh, Boyd Holbrook, and Aaron Pierre are the new faces viewers will see in the upcoming season. They join series regulars Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, and Karen Pittman. Meanwhile, Juliana Margulies will not appear in the season after turning down an offer to appear in one episode. She, however, might appear in Season 5. John Hamm has expressed interest in returning, but that has not been confirmed.

Catch up with the past three seasons on Apple TV+ before the new one debuts. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+