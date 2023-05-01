Apple’s award-winning drama, The Morning Show, has been renewed for a fourth season. Apple TV+ announced the news ahead of the series’ debut of Season 3, which is set to drop this fall.

The streamer announced today that The Morning Show (also known as Morning Wars) will return for a fourth season. The drama series, which both stars and is executive-produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is yet to see the premiere of its third season, which was also set to be the end of the pair’s contracts. According to a Deadline report, Aniston and Witherspoon are currently in scheduling talks with Apple for the fourth season, with the likelihood that a further fifth season may also be on the table.

Season 2 of The Morning Show is expected to bring more romance when it airs later this year. “Nothing’s funny about Morning Show. I’m kidding,” Aniston said about the series during a recent Collider interview promoting her new film with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2. The actress hinted that fans can expect questions from the previous two seasons to be answered. “There’s a lot of romance this year, and [there are] a lot of secrets that will be revealed.” It was also recently revealed that the upcoming third season will see its star-studded cast expanded to include Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Fargo) and Nicole Beharie (892, Little Fires Everywhere). Julianna Marguiles (Billions, The Good Wife), Tig Notaro (We Have a Ghost, Star Trek: Discovery), Stephen Fry (The Sandman, Heartstopper), and Natalie Morales (Self Reliance, Harley Quinn) are also set to reappear this season.

Image via Apple TV+

Related: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston on 'Murder Mystery 2,' If They'll Do a Third, & Aniston teases 'The Morning Show' Season 3

Critical Acclaim for The Morning Show

The Morning Show is an award-winning drama series that has received global acclaim since its premiere. Inspired by Brian Stelter’s book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV (2013), the series focuses on the workplace culture of a morning news program in America, following the sacking of Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) after allegations of sexual misconduct. Season 1 premiered in 2019, with the second season (which premiered in September 2021) following the aftermath of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions. Executive-produced by Aniston, Witherspoon, Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Neustadter, the series has received an Emmy Award nominations for Oustanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Witherspoon) and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Marcia Gay Harden), and won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Billy Crudup). The series, which also stars Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Karen Pittman, Néstor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Jacken Davenport, Greta Lee, and Ruairi O’Connor, has also landed SAG and Critics Choice Awards.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are currently streaming on Apple TV+. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for the first season below: