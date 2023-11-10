Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Morning Show

The Big Picture Season 4 of The Morning Show is set to bring major changes, including a merger between networks and potential layoffs in the newsroom.

The romantic relationships on the show are in disarray, with characters facing difficult decisions about their love lives.

The upcoming season will offer a fresh start for many characters, presenting them with the opportunity to right past wrongs and embrace the unknown.

Luckily for us, there's no torturous waiting period to figure out if The Morning Show is being renewed for a Season 4, which means that we can spend all that time we would've spent anxiously waiting around doing the next, most logical thing: figuring out what Season 4 is going to look like. While we've already gotten used to the new faces brought on for Season 3, including Jon Hamm, Tig Notaro, Nicole Beharie, and Natalie Morales, the upcoming merger between rival networks, UBA and NBN, is sure to bring a massive shakeup to both the newsroom on-screen and the cast off-screen. Basically, Season 4 is about to get real — and we're more than ready for that.

In many ways, the finale of Season 3 served as a reset button for everything we've been through so far on The Morning Show. All the complicated relationships and tangled merger deals? Reset. A crowded cast that leaves little room for breathing? Layoffs are likely on the way. And a new look at life following a stint in prison? Well, actually, maybe.

'The Morning Show's Romantic Relationships Are Chaotic and Unpredictable

At this point, there's nowhere to go but up when it comes to the relationships on The Morning Show, as just about every one was either completely dismantled or severely strained in Season 3. Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) has some major decisions to make regarding her love life, especially after Cory admitted to being in love with her. Even though she battled to get Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) back for the bulk of this season, it's tough to tell whether Bradley will be able to get her ex to budge after the fallout surrounding her brother's involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) will also be starting from scratch by the time Season 4 comes along, as her relationship with Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) officially came to a close in the Season 3 finale. Though Paul is out of the picture, Alex's executive producer, Charlie Black (Mark Duplass) — whom she recently fired — will likely have to address his true feelings for his boss, which has been a back-burner topic for the last three seasons. Charlie might've proposed to his girlfriend, Isabella (Hannah Leder), but — like many of us — she wasn't fully convinced it was what he actually wanted. In Season 4, Charlie's going to have to give himself a serious reality check to figure out if he truly wants to be with Isabella or is just settling for someone who isn't Alex.

'The Morning Show' Season 4's Cast Needs a Big Shakeup

There's never been a real-life company merger that didn't come with new hires and layoffs, and it's no different for the fictional networks of UBA and NBN. For one, UBA alum, Laura Peterson, will likely be thrown a new role, given that she's currently an anchor at NBN, though the jury's still out on whether she'll be back reporting side-by-side with Bradley.

A permanent anchor will also be needed for the evening news now that Bradley has resigned from her position. Even if Bradley did want to come back, she might not even legally be able to, as she could be facing jail time for trashing the footage of her brother Hal's (Joe Tippett) assault of a police officer at the January 6 insurrection. Yanko Flores (Néstor Carbonell), Chris Hunter (Nicole Beharie), Stella Bak (Greta Lee), and Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman) are all technically on the chopping block, too, as the merger is about to throw a major wrench into UBA's entire operation.

And that's only mentioning four of the tons of characters that The Morning Show has accumulated over its three seasons. Season 3 definitely had the same vibe as being on a too-crowded elevator that you're sure is going to detach and plummet to the ground floor. This merger and likely layoffs could definitely give us some breathing room going into Season 4 and right the wrongs of The Morning Show's jammed cast, as characters like Isabella and Amanda Robinson (Tig Notaro) were largely unnecessary.

Between Bradley and Cory possibly facing jail time and Alex ushering in a new era at UBA, just about everyone will be facing the unknown in Season 4. The thing is, the unknown doesn't always have to be an awful amalgamation of fear, panic, and never-ending teleprompters. It can represent a clean slate and the opportunity to right past wrongs. So, even if a few of our beloved characters do end up in the slammer, it might not be the absolute worst thing in the world.

