Editor's note: The below article contains major spoilers for The Morning Show.

Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed original series The Morning Show just killed off one of its major characters, leaving the rest of the TMS crew hanging in the balance as they awaited confirmation. In the seventh episode of the second season, titled "La Amara Vita," viewers watched as Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) was killed as he is nearly run off the road but then makes the conscious decision to let go of the wheel and drive off a cliff in Lake Como. In the eighth episode, Confirmations, TMS newsroom investigates and, ultimately, reports the story of the disgraced anchor and their former friend.

At the start of the first season, Carell's character has been outed as a sexual predator and fired from the morning news program. This seismic event is what propelled Alex (Jennifer Aniston) into fighting to retain her spot behind the desk, while also coming to terms with finding out that her best friend was a monster. Showrunner Kerry Ehrin told The Hollywood Reporter that Mitch's death was in the cards from the beginning, even allowing season two to show Mitch's acceptance of his monstrous side and explore if there is in fact a way for a monster to be redeemed. Ehrin said:

The worst people in the world wake up and think they’re a good person. What was really interesting in the character and in the way Steve played it is that he wanted to be able to redeem himself inside of himself, and he would not allow it. He couldn’t go there, because he was really acknowledging what he’d done. And so, it was a kind of prison. I think when Alex comes to his life [in Italy], it melts him a little bit in that episode. It melts some of his stony resolve. And I think then you see the more painful side of it, and when the news headline comes out about him targeting Black women, he so does not want to let that in. And I think when he finally does let it in, he just can’t. He just leaves.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Mimi Leder on 'The Morning Show' Season 2 and Why She Wanted to Direct the First Two Episodes and the FinaleSeason two has focused on Carell's character trying to find redemption, that is why he found himself in Lake Como, to begin with. However, much like the rest of the series, this redemption seeking has been seen through the eyes of Anniston's, Alex, as she tries to put her life back together and find her own redemption for the things that she has done her in life. Ehrin emphasized that she wanted their reunion in Italy to show the messiness of human relationships, saying:

I wanted to show the messiness of human relationships and that it’s not easy to always separate a person and who they are in your head from who they are in their actions. How many people stay with somebody they shouldn’t stay with? It is a very vulnerable part of humans to love someone. And I think there are parts of him that she does love and that when she is focused on the person his actions say that he is, she has distance from him. When his presence pushes that out of her head, then the feelings she had for him before she knew these things about him become more in the front of her brain. And I think she does miss him. She misses the guy she did the show with for 15 years. She doesn’t miss the sexual predator. But people are many things, right?

The first eight episodes of the second season of The Morning Show can be viewed on Apple TV+.

