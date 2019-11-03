Steve Carell and ‘The Morning Show’ Showrunner Kerry Ehrin on their New Apple TV+ Series

0

–

With the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show now streaming in over 100 countries and regions around the world, I recently sat down with Steve Carell and showrunner Kerry Ehrin for an exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with The Morning Show, the series is inspired by journalist Brian Stelter’s book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV and stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Carell. As the series begins, Aniston and Carell are the hosts of the number one morning news program (think Good Morning America or the Today show) titled The Morning Show. But almost immediately, Carell’s character is fired for sexual misconduct in the workplace and the first two episodes deal with the repercussions of his actions and how Witherspoon’s character enters the picture. The series is incredibly timely to what’s been happening in the real world. The Morning Show is written and executive produced by Ehrin and also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Bel Powley. For more on The Morning Show you can read Adam Chitwood’s review or watch the trailer.

During the interview, Steve Carell and Kerry Ehrin talked about having the luxury of a two season pickup to tell their story, how much Carell knew about the arc of his character before filming began, why he wanted to be part of the series, how they can use the segments in the series to shine a light on things they’re all interested in, and more. In addition, Carrell talked about working with Jon Stewart on his upcoming film Irresistible.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Steve Carell and Kerry Ehrin:

Why did Steve Carell want to be part of the series?

What was it like in the writer’s room knowing you have at least two seasons to tell your story?

How they can use the segments in the series to shine a light on things they’re all interested in.

How much did Carell know about the arc of his character before filming began?

What was it like for Carrell to work with Jon Stewart on his upcoming film Irresistible?

Here’s the official synopsis: