A book-to-movie adaptation is always a gamble of whether it will be fairly faithful or make editorial changes that make sense. When the 2013 movie, The Mortal Instruments: The City of Bones (based on the book by Cassandra Clare of the same name) came out, the movie definitely received mixed reception from fans. Some were grateful a movie got made at all, some were mad about the changes made and thought it was a bad movie, and some thought it wasn't half bad. You can make your decision until January 31 if you have Netflix, because that's when it's set to leave the streamer.

The movie sits at a brutal 13% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, alongside that mixed bag 58% audience score. The movie starred Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things) as leads Clary Fray and Jace Wayland respectively. Fans of the books know that City of Bones is just the beginning of the tip of the iceberg to the expansive universe author Cassandra Clare would go on to create. The logline for the movie is as follows:

"In New York City, Clary Fray, a seemingly ordinary teenager, learns that she is descended from a line of Shadowhunters — half-angel warriors who protect humanity from evil forces. After her mother disappears, Clary joins forces with a group of Shadowhunters and enters Downworld, an alternate realm filled with demons, vampires, and a host of other creatures. Clary and her companions must find and protect an ancient cup that holds the key to her mother's future."

Who Did It Better: TV Show or Movie?

Close

The 2013 movie flopped, even with its surprisingly stacked cast for the 2010s. Joining Collins and Campbell Bower included the likes of Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), and Aidan Turner (Poldark). When it flopped, fans thought that was it; the IP of the world of Shadowhunters had its day and that day was done. 2016 rolls around and the television series Shadowhunters premieres. The series, which ran for three seasons, sports a much more positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 76% critic's score and an 80% audience score.

This time, Kat McNamara (Arrow) and Dominic Sherwood took on the roles of Clary and Jace. The show ultimately took more creative liberties, diverging from the books in some pretty brutal ways, but seemed to be more well-received all around by fans. Some would petition, wishing 'if only we had show Clary with movie Jace or the other way around,' thinking that a cherry-picked version between the movie and television series would hit the perfect sweet spot of a cast for an adaptation of Clare's work.

Decide for yourself before The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones leaves Netflix on January 31. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.