Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming drama series The Mosquito Coast starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George.

The show is based on the bestselling book by Theroux's uncle, Paul Theroux, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The author's grizzled nephew plays Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and radical idealist who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

Gabriel Bateman (Child's Play) and promising newcomer Logan Polish play the scrappy Fox children, while Kimberly Elise and James LeGros co-star as a pair of federal agents hot on the family's trail.

The seven-episode series hails from creator Neil Cross (Luther), who developed the project with Tom Bissell. Cross also executive produces alongside Justin Theroux, Paul Theroux and Edward L. McDonnell as well as Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman of Veritas Entertainment Group.

Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) directed the first two episodes of The Mosquito Coast, both of which will premiere on Friday, April 30, followed by new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+. I've seen all seven episodes, and while I don't believe the review embargo has lifted yet, I'm eager to know whether or not we're getting a second season of this show, because the Fox family has certainly grown on me.

Check out the new trailer below and tell me you don't love that moment at the 2:01 mark when Theroux cackles like an endearing maniac.

