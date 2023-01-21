Apple has cancelled the drama series, The Mosquito Coast, after two seasons. The streaming service will not continue with a third season of the series starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, despite the Season 2 series finale ending with a major cliffhanger, according to a recent report by Deadline.

Information has not yet been provided as to why Apple has made the decision to cancel the series, particularly after the second season ended just two weeks ago with an explosive cliffhanger that left fans wondering about Allie’s (Theroux) fate. “I mean, I guess they leave it quite open, like usual. There's people arriving to the Mosquito Coast that are runaways like us, you know. Boats are coming in. Does that mean that there's other people in a similar situation to the Foxes?” George, who plays Fox matriarch, Margot Fox, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, unknowingly predicting the streamer’s decision. Nevertheless, the actress hoped a third would be picked up. “They leave it quite like a finale for a series, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen with the show.”

Author Paul Theroux, on whose bestselling 1981 novel the series is based, previously hinted to Deadline what a third season would have entailed. “[A third season] would segue into the book itself, and the movie’s search for a utopian community,” Theroux said, referring to the 1986 Peter Weir-directed film adaptation starring Harrison Ford (as Allie Fox), Helen Mirren (Margot ‘Mother’ Fox), and River Phoenix (Charlie Fox). “But we don’t know at the end of the second season if Allie is part of this, or if Margot is on her own. That’s the cliffhanger,” he said.

The news of the series’ cancellation comes after Apple TV+ cancelled another popular series, Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam last month.However, in the next few months, Apple TV+ will see the release of new seasons of Ted Lasso, Schmigadoon!, The Afterparty, and Swagger. The streamer will also premiere new series, including Shrinking, Dear Edward, Hello Tomorrow!, City on Fire, The Last Thing He Hold Me, and Extrapolations (limited series).

Based on Theroux’s novel, The Mosquito Coast premiered in 2021. The first two seasons are a prequel to the film and book, telling the story of the Fox family, headed by radicalist and inventor Allie Fox (Theroux). The family find themselves relocated to Mexico after being on the run from the US government, but the danger is not over. The second season finds the family deep in the Guatemalan jungle, seeking refuge with a community of fellow refugees. Unfortunately, the family find themselves in danger once again after becoming entangled with a local drug lord.

Executive produced (Season 2) by Mark V. Olsen, Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, Theroux (author), and Theroux (actor), the series also stars Logan Polish (Dina Fox), Gabriel Bateman (Charlie Fox), Ian Hart (William Lee), Natalie Cordova-Buckley (Isela), and Claudia Pineda (Silvia).

The Mosquito Coast is currently streaming on Apple TV+. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for Season 2 below: