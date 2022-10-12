Apple TV has revealed the official trailer for Season 2 of The Mosquito Coast, the streaming service's acclaimed drama series that first debuted in 2021. The new trailer comes ahead of the sophomore season's premiere next month on Friday, November 4, followed by new episodes every Friday through January 6, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Based on the 1981 best-selling novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, The Mosquito Coast follows Allie Fox, played by Justin Theroux, who is described as a "clever inventor and willful idealist" who decides to take his family and leave behind their lives in the US and travels into Latin America. This is not some out-of-the-blue decision, however, as Allie and his family are forced on the run as the US government starts to hunt him down for his secret involvement with the Mexican drug cartel. As they make their way through Mexico to flee the US, constantly look over their shoulders as they attempt to evade both the authorities and the cartel. The second season will be three episodes longer than its debut season, coming in at total of 10 episodes.

The new 2-minute 8-second trailer sees the Fox family living their new lives "off the grid" in Casa Rojas, a small community of refugees found in the Guatemalan jungle. The trailer shows each member of the family trying to acclimate to their new lives while also discovering the dark secrets that are hidden beneath the "seemingly idyllic community." Along the way, Allie finds himself becoming embroiled in a conflict between local drug lords and his family while the US government is still trying to pursue him and bring him to justice. The trailer ends with his wife, Margot, played by Melissa George, seeming cutting a deal that would see her selling out her husband.

Image via Apple TV+

The Mosquito Coast is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross, who also developed the series alongside Tom Bissell. Joining Theroux and George on the cast as the leading roles are Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman who plays their daughter Dina and son Charlie, respectively. Kimberly Elise, James LeGros, Ian Hart, and Paterson Joseph also star in recurring roles. The second season of The Mosquito Coast is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen as well as Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, original novel author Paul Theroux, and series star Justin Theroux. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, and Peter Jaysen also serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. The Mosquito Coast is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

The Mosquito Coast Season 2 will make its global debut on Apple TV on November 4 with new episodes airing weekly. You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming second season and read the series' official synopsis below.