The first look images from the upcoming survival thriller feature film remake of The Most Dangerous Game have been revealed, courtesy of Deadline. The film will be an adaptation of the 1932 film, which itself was an adaptation of the 1923 short story by Richard Connell of the same name.

Since its publication, the original story has been adapted into a number of films, radio segments, and television episodes. While each version of the story has its own twist, the story's central narrative follows a survivor of a shipwreck stranded on an island being hunted by his fellow man. This latest rendition of the story will also add its own twist with a father and son washing ashore after their steamer ship sinks. The pair meet Baron Von Wolf, their host on the island, who informs them the island is his game preserve where humans serve as the ultimate hunt.

The film is currently still in production and is aiming for a summer 2022 release. The film will star Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Tom Berenger (Platoon), and Chris “CT” Tamburello (MTV’s The Challenge). Other members of the cast include Elissa Dowling, Kevin Porter, Eddie Finlay, and Randy Charach.

Berenger plays a survivor hiding on the island who has all but completely lost his sanity. Tamburello will play Sanger, the lead character in the original short story. This picture marks Tamburello's second outing in a narrative feature, with his first being 2019's Habitual.

The Most Dangerous Game is directed by Justin Lee (Final Kill), who will also serve as writer. The Most Dangerous Game is still in production and is currently scheduled to release in the summer of 2022. Check out an image from The Most Dangerous Game below.

