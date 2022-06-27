Deadline, in an exclusive new report, released the new trailer for The Most Dangerous Game. The upcoming film is a remake of the 1930s classic film, and an adaptation of the 1924 short story by Richard Connell, which tells the story of a man washed ashore on an island in which he is hunted by a rich and maniacal hunter whose game is the most dangerous sort, man. The Most Dangerous Game will play in select theaters beginning August 05, 2022. It will also be available on-demand at that time.

"Life is for the strong," so the trailer begins, giving the core ethos of the well-worn game of human cruelty and resilience. The trailer gives a flashing glimpse of the island and its cruel master. But this time, the story comes with a twist, as the film follows a father and a son who were ashore together following the explosion of their steamer ship. Their host, Baron Von Wolf, takes them in only to reveal that their refuge from an ocean death is actually a game preserve with a specialty towards the delicacy of human prey. Tom Berenger, of Platoon, joins the cast as a man who has been hiding on the island for long enough to splinter his sanity.

The new trailer churns with suspense and gives us a more crowded and expansive cast than the original story would furnish, turning the film more into an ensemble-based drama than a taut thriller. But the expansive cast is nothing if not notable, bringing talent from all areas of the industry into the project, which looks to add new depth to the story.

Image via Mill Creek Entertainment

RELATED: How to Watch 'Westworld' Season 4: Where to Stream the Science Fiction Thriller Series

Joining Berenger in the cast of the film are Chris “CT” Tamburello of MTV’s The Challenge, two-time Oscar nominee and acting legend Bruce Dern, who is also Laura Dern's father, Judd Nelson of The Breakfast Club, and Caspar Van Dien who previously starred in Starship Troopers. The film also stars Elissa Dowling, Kevin Porter, Eddie Finlay, and Randy Charach.

The film comes from writer-director Justin Lee, who previously worked on Final Kill. The Most Dangerous Game was shot in the Pacific Northwest on a back lot for Koenig Pictures. The film comes from Mill Creek Entertainment, a division of Alliance Entertainment.

The Most Dangerous Game will be released to select theaters on August 05, 2022. It will also be available on-demand at that time. Watch the new trailer below: