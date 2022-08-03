The Most Hated Man on the Internet has recently given light to an almost-forgotten moment in the short history of the internet, but at a time when it feels socially responsible to do so. This Netflix docuseries about the dangers of giving too much attention to bad people can still evade accusations of hypocrisy for doing the same thing 10 years later due to its timely and tasteful execution. By inviting discussion surrounding the sociocultural environment that birthed the likes of Hunter Moore and his followers, The Most Hated Man on the Internet justifies its very existence by leaving its audience with questions: where did early internet’s rampant misogyny go, and has it ever truly left?

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of The Most Hated Man on the Internet is how well it portrays the early ‘10s. Through the use of archival footage and the recreation of old social media interfaces, as well as the obvious testimonials and use of internet lingo, audiences are transported back to a recent past that somehow seems ancient. Snakebite piercings, wispy, jagged haircuts, victim-blaming, slut-shaming, a vastly unregulated online sexual landscape… Had everyone forgotten what that looked like?

It's clear that the docuseries is hesitant to delve too deep into the specific subculture to which Hunter Moore and his acolytes belonged and audiences would be advised to do the same. But, it still does not shy away from portraying the vulnerability and desperate need for belonging that unified some, if not most, of those young people. Girls, boys, and everyone in between seemed intent on proving something to Moore, who they saw as some sort of god. His edge, his looks, and his antisocial behavior were the embodiment of everything Scene kids admired. But, before anyone was allowed to pass judgment on that particular subset of emo culture, the series makes it clear that IsAnyoneUp, Moore’s infamous website, reached a global, multicultural audience.

If Scene people both propelled and fell victim to Hunter Moore, due to their need for belonging under unifying subcultural traits, what does that say about the rest of the world? What were the common interests and themes that brought all those people together? The Most Hated Man on the Internet makes sure to point out that men also fell victim to the cyber sexual assault committed on IsAnyoneUp, but it’s explicit that women bore the brunt of the vitriol and abuse. The comments and tweets that the series recreates from collective memory were not only transparently gender-coded but were also overwhelmingly directed at women. Therefore, the only possible conclusion that the series can offer audiences is that the single most unifying sentiment of the time was none other than pure, unadulterated misogyny.

In a world where ruthlessness, an unapologetic lack of empathy, and bullying are rewarded, it comes as no surprise that a person like Hunter Moore would succeed. The series has an impressive tendency to steer clear of any obvious meanings, but the implications are near impossible to misinterpret. Was it not for the encouragement of the attention economy, where engagement follows incendiary content, would Moore have achieved such celebrity status? Several times, audiences can see interviews or recordings of Moore shifting culpability onto his users, washing his hands of any wrongdoing by relying on laws that protected him from his obvious “publisher” status. In fact, Moore can be heard repeating that same excuse so many times throughout the three episodes that one can only wonder if the docuseries thinks he’s not completely wrong. Moore’s guilt is undeniable, but is he really the only culpable person in all of this?

In an interesting creative move, audiences are made to share the perspective of those who wrote the offensive comments and tweets directed at victims. Seeing those insults filled with hatred and malice being typed out on the screen, only to then stare into the eyes of the women who had to read not one, but thousands of them creates a whole new layer of meaning. Who were these people who felt so strongly towards women’s nonconsensually exposed bodies and where are they now? Hunter Moore has a face, and as the title indicates, he is easy to hate. The users, on the other hand, are faceless, sitting behind a screen, much like the audience.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet does not seem to believe in rehabilitation - not fully. Moore’s attempts at rebranding are portrayed as hollow, and transparently fake. Perhaps, the series believes that this is not possible for society at large, either. At the very end, it makes a point to say that although laws have been passed to protect victims, none of them exist at a federal level. Regulation of online activity is the ultimate goal, the underlying message seems to be. As long as opportunities arise, as long as they are left unsupervised, people all over the world will use the tools at their disposal to participate in and capitalize from human suffering, and only laws can stop them.

The internet used to be a lawless place not that long ago. The case is somewhat different now and revenge pornography has been confined to the fringe, criminal areas of the internet. Hunter Moore, concomitantly, has been banned from social media for life. This is why this docuseries is permitted to exist, in 2022, when the danger of publicity has passed. Much like the Anderson Cooper show that inadvertently elevated Moore and his website to a global phenomenon, the same would have happened if a similar documentary had aired 10 years ago.

Fears of the same happening with Simon Leviev, The Tinder Swindler (from the same makers as The Most Hated Man on the Internet), were a common concern among audiences and critics when it first came out earlier this year. After all, as The Most Hated Man on the Internet pinpoints: all attention is good attention and Simon Leviev promptly signed a deal with a Hollywood agent, in hopes to profit from his newly acquired fame. But even if this was also to become the case with Hunter Moore following reawakened interest in his persona, such would not invalidate the need to have the conversation that The Most Hated Man on the Internet proposes. One that seeks to warn people of the fact that internet misogyny has not gone anywhere – it’s simply operating within the bounds of legality, and it’s up to legislators to tighten those bonds.