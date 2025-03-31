It's commonly known at this point that there has always been some rights conflict between Marvel Studios and Universal Pictures regarding the distribution rights for the Strongest Avenger, the Hulk (Edward Norton & Mark Ruffalo). Ever since The Incredible Hulk in 2008, there has yet to be another solo Hulk movie and Marvel Studios has not shown any intention to make one, given the fact that, as of March 2024, they confirmed that Universal Pictures still holds distribution rights.

These issues have led to the character struggling when it comes to his overarching storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Only appearing in The Avengers franchise and select few other solo movies or miniseries about other heroes, there's a lot of development that gets skipped over between each project (as well as iconic Hulk villains). This means that there are some huge moments in the MCU that he never got to show on screen.

8 Bruce Banner Moves Into Avengers Tower

'The Avengers' (2012) – 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)