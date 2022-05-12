Quentin Tarantino likes to keep his audience on their toes. For three decades now, he's consistently put out bold, unpredictable and (yes, more often than not) uncommonly violent films. His movies often deal with violence, and as such, most of them have that one scene that everyone talks about, and few forget.

The following list aims to celebrate those scenes. Counting Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2 as one film (which Tarantino himself does), here are the nine craziest scenes from each, ranked from pretty crazy to absolutely wild. It is not a ranking of the films themselves from best to worst, nor from overall least to most outrageous, necessarily. Instead, here they're ranked based on the outrageousness of the individual scenes alone.

The following list contains spoilers for all of Quentin Tarantino's movies

Pulp Fiction (1994): The adrenaline shot scene

Pulp Fiction is considered by many to be Tarantino's best film. It has its share of wild, shocking moments, but it doesn't push boundaries as far as some of his later works (at least not by today's standards). It was more controversial for its violence, language, and drug use back in 1994, but modern audiences are indeed harder to shock.

That being said, out of all the bursts of violence and tense scenes, maybe none will get the viewers' adrenaline flowing like the scene about halfway through the film that literally features adrenaline. After Mia Wallace accidentally overdoses on Vincent Vega's heroin, he has to race her to his dealer's house and try to revive her. There's plenty of swearing, shouting, and tensely dark comedy before Vincent plunges a huge needle filled with adrenaline into her chest, making her conscious again. As Jody amusingly quips in the immediate aftermath: "Huh. That was f***ing trippy."

The Hateful Eight (2015): The Channing Tatum scene

This one's shocking because of the suddenness of the violence and who it happens to. A slow burn movie with most of its bloodshed placed in its third and final hour, many scenes from The Hateful Eight qualify as outrageous, but this one probably takes the cake.

That's mainly because it involves the sudden appearance of Channing Tatum, an A-list actor whose name wasn't featured on the poster or in the trailers. He's revealed to have been hiding in the cabin the film takes place in the whole time, but isn't around long enough to justify a title change to The Hateful Nine, because he's graphically shot in the head shortly after making his presence known. In classic Tarantino style, it's shocking, bloody, but also a little funny, in all honesty.

Reservoir Dogs (1992): The ear scene

This one's infamous, and for good reason. In Tarantino's first feature, the torture scene where Mr. Blonde torments a tied-up police officer before slicing his ear off stands as easily its most shocking moment.

And that's without directly showing the actual act of violence. The build-up and the act's aftermath are disturbing enough, and you can imagine perfectly well what it would look like without it being shown. Still, maybe viewers can take some comfort in the fact it's not as graphic as the scene that likely inspired it, where in the 1966 spaghetti western, Django, a shot of ear-slicing is shown in an unflinching close-up.

Jackie Brown (1997): The parking lot scene

While this one's not exactly gruesome by Tarantino standards, its shock value comes from how surprising and unexpected the death it shows is. Max and Melanie aren't shown to have the most healthy relationship throughout the film, but in this parking lot scene, it reaches its breaking point.

Max, played by Robert De Niro, snaps, and unexpectedly shoots and kills Melanie, played by Bridget Fonda, seemingly because he couldn't handle her badgering him anymore. It's a pretty unbelievable moment when it happens, as while you might expect to see a character or 10 die in a Tarantino film, to have it happen so abruptly and in broad daylight AND within a public space is something else.

Death Proof (2007): The slow-motion car crash

Even though the highlight of Death Proof is probably the extended car chase that takes up much of the film's second half, its most shocking moment occurs at the halfway point. Cutting a long story short, in one dramatic car crash, all the main characters up until that point are killed, in graphic detail and in slow motion to boot.

Then the second half starts, and a group of similar but ultimately different characters take over, whilst the film's main antagonist remains. It's a gruesome, shocking scene, and is perhaps Tarantino trying to put his own post-modern, extreme spin on Psycho's shower scene. Regardless, it's undeniably a brutal, bloody, great moment in an overall good movie that deserves more appreciation.

Django Unchained (2012): The shootout at Candyland

The huge action sequence that occurs at about the two-hour mark of Django Unchained represents the film's peak. It's the best shootout Tarantino has ever filmed, and one of his best action sequences, with ludicrously explosive quantities of blood and destruction all around, and much of it in glorious slow motion.

It gets extra shock value points for the way it's kicked off, too, as two of the film's main characters abruptly die right before all hell breaks loose. It tells the viewers that as they enter the film's final 30-40 minutes, just about anything can happen going forward.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019): Cliff & Rick vs. The Manson Family

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood doesn't indulge in as much violence or comedic mayhem as many of Tarantino's other films... until its last couple of scenes at least. The overall tameness and even relaxing feel of the first 90% of the film are what help the violence in the climax pack such a punch.

While it's graphic, it's also comedic. Plus, it's arguably the good kind of shocking when you consider it's a diversion from the real-life violence that happened in 1969, where members of the Manson family brutally murdered actress Sharon Tate. It's in this climax where the fairytale implied by the title sort of takes effect. Tate survives, and Tarantino gleefully subverts history by having the members of Charles Manson's cult brutally murdered instead. Overly graphic and darkly funny bloodshed aside, it makes for a surprisingly bittersweet, even touching ending, whereby an alternative, better version of history is imagined.

Kill Bill (2003-2004): The Bride vs The Crazy 88

The big fight that concludes the first half of Kill Bill isn't just the best action sequence Tarantino has ever filmed. It's probably one of the best action scenes in any movie ever, full stop.

Uma Thurman's character takes on a small army inside a beautiful Japanese restaurant/bar, and it leads to an extended and obscenely gory fight, with blood sprays, severed limbs, and gravity-defying acrobatics galore. For added shock value, once the stylized fun of the fight scene is over, Tarantino doesn't shy away from the consequences, as the music fades and the pained moans of the wounded overwhelm the soundtrack, and the carnage of the fight's aftermath is lingered on. It's shocking, and then fun, and then becomes shocking again, and it all makes for an incredible set-piece that excites and horrifies in equal measure. It's Tarantino at his absolute best.

Inglourious Basterds (2009): The movie theater scene

Now, this is glorious, absolutely perfect outrageousness. The most insane scene in Inglourious Basterds features a huge fire in a cinema, possibly hundreds of deaths, and Tarantino rewriting history... look, it's probably the craziest scene Tarantino's ever filmed.

With the dramatic, violent climax of Inglourious Basterds, Tarantino chooses to willingly ignore how WW2 actually ended by showing Adolf Hitler and numerous other high-ranking Nazi officials die inside a cinema, being either shot or burnt to death. Historical accuracy is of no interest to Tarantino here. It's a cathartic, giddy, bloody sequence, and with so much violence happening inside a movie theater, maybe shows Tarantino himself cheekily acknowledging his own legacy of making violent films with some meta commentary.

