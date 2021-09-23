The Mother has added more amazing talent to the Jennifer Lopez assassin thriller. According to Variety, Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Omari Hardwick are heading to the Netflix film along with Sound of Metal Oscar nominee Paul Raci and Lucy Paez. The addition of the cast comes with character descriptions that give us a bit more of a look into what The Mother promises to be.

Directed by Whale Rider director Niki Caro, the screenplay is being written by Lovecraft Country's own Misha Green. With Green writing it and Caro directing it, the female-led project is an exciting first look into what Lopez's overall deal with Netflix will bring to the streaming platform.

The Mother centers around an assassin in hiding, played by Lopez, who leaves safety in order to protect her daughter (Paez) that she left years ago when she was running from a group of dangerous men. Both Hardwick's FBI agent, and Raci's characters are described as allies to Lopez's assassin, while Bernal and Fiennes will play two. of the dangerous men.

The Mother is the first movie to come out of the new deal between Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions and Netflix. Hopefully, this deal will continue to put women of color at the forefront and tell new and interesting stories, something that Netflix has thrived in doing for the last few years. Lopez always brings us amazing performances and stories that we might not have seen otherwise and it seems as if her deal with Netflix is just going to continue that trend in her career thus far. There is no release date for The Mother, but with a cast like this, we can't wait.

