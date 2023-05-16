Mother's Day weekend was dominated by Jennifer Lopez's new action thriller The Mother on Netflix. The film premiered on May 12 ahead of the holiday and, per Deadline, Samba TV found that over 2.8 million households in the U.S. were tuned in to see the star transformed into a vicious assassin. Netflix has yet to release its own viewership data, but the L+2D data hints that the company has a massive hit on its hands.

That two-day performance was enough to topple the debuts of both the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-led sequel Murder Mystery 2 (2.4 million households) and the hit Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) film Glass Onion (2.6 million households), the latter of which sits as the fourth most-viewed Netflix film of all time. Part of The Mother's stellar performance came from diverse viewership powered by Black and Hispanic households which Samba says over-indexed by 33% and 25% respectively. In fairness, Samba didn't take into account mobile viewership, but its sample includes a panel of 3 million terrestrial TVs, giving them a wide reach to gauge the popularity of the film. Such a performance means the film should shoot up Netflix's Top 10 English-language films chart as soon as the data becomes available.

The Mother has also been received positively by audiences in contrast with critics, garnering a 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and drawing more attention to it. Collider's own Tania Hussain gave it C+ but praised Lopez's performance saying the film "might seem like an incredulous story, but it’s Lopez who elevates it to a level of watchability and is believable as a mother who sets out to do anything for her child." Coming off of the rom-coms, Shotgun Wedding and Marry Me, the film is also one of Lopez's darker action films marking another twist in a career where she's shown an ability to take on any type of role.

What Is The Mother All About?

Directed by Mulan's Niki Caro and penned by Lovecraft Country's Misha Green, The Mother sees Lopez playing an ex-assassin who does everything in her power to escape her old life, from living in a cold, isolated area of Alaska to giving her daughter up to foster parents to ensure her protection. When enemies from her past trace her connection to her now 12-year-old daughter, however, she's forced to prepare for battle once again to save her daughter from harm. Alongside Lopez, the film features Lucy Paez and Joseph Fiennes with Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal rounding out the group. Netflix hopes they can keep generating hits with Lopez under her deal with her next film being the mysterious sci-fi epic Atlas.

The Mother is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.