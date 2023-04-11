Jennifer Lopez proves that you never want to mess with a mother in a trailer for Netflix’s thriller, The Mother. Pushing the boundaries of a parent’s love for her child, the first official look sees the Shotgun Wedding star tapping into her motherly instincts and cutting down anyone standing in the way. With knock-out ensemble performances from Lucy Paez, Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci, Omari Hardwick, and Gael García Bernal, and someone who looks and sounds an awful lot like our favorite TV mother, Edie Falco (The Sopranos), the upcoming feature promises to pack a punch.

In the trailer, we meet Lopez’s eponymous character, an FBI agent who has just given birth. Excited to meet her child, her hopes are dashed when she discovers that not only will she not be able to make contact with her newborn but the agency is planning to put her daughter into a new home where she’ll be safe from those who wish her harm. Realizing that she has no choice, the mother agrees, hoping that her daughter will be better off without her. While she lives a perfectly normal life, the child is eventually found by her mother’s enemies who take her hostage. Coming out of retirement in the cold and dark Alaskan wilderness, the lethally trained mother is back to rescue her child by any means necessary. Also included in the action-packed trailer are training montages, one-liners, and Lopez riding at high speeds on a motorcycle.

After several years of primarily appearing in rom-coms, we’re happy to see Lopez back in the saddle of an action-heavy thriller. Her last performance came via Prime Video’s film Shotgun Wedding and prior to that, she starred opposite Owen Wilson in Marry Me and Peter Segal’s Second Act. Known for her starring roles in nail-biters like The Cell and Enough, it’s great to see the seasoned vet back in her butt-kicking boots.

Image via Netflix

Who’s Behind The Mother?

Audiences will remember filmmaker Niki Caro for her vision behind titles including North Country and, more recently, The Zookeeper’s Wife and Disney’s live-action remake of the fan-favorite animated classic, Mulan. The film’s script was co-penned by several notable creatives including Lovecraft Country showrunner and Underground creator Misha Green, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman), and Academy Award-nominee Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton). Along with starring, Lopez produces with Green, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee, and Marc Evans with Molly Allen joining as executive producer.

Check out the trailer for The Mother below and catch the pulse-pounding action when it lands on Netflix on May 12, just in time for Mother’s Day.