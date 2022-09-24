Jennifer Lopez is once again proving she can do anything, in the first teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming thriller The Mother. Lopez of course plays the titular mother who just so happens to be a deadly assassin. Years prior she was forced to give up her daughter while on the run from the kind of enemies you make as an assassin. However, when the child's life is threatened anyway, Lopez's character comes out of hiding in order to protect her.

The trailer, released today during Netflix's TUDUM showcase event, sees Lopez gearing up for battle with an intense training montage. Though the new footage is just under a minute long, the teaser will get your heart pounding as Lopez jumps into action to protect her daughter. The brief teaser gives us a glimpse of her character's past, showing her shooting a sniper rifle in what might be military camouflage. We also see a few gnarly-looking bad guys seeking to hurt her daughter, presumably to lure her out of hiding. One of those baddies is played by The Handmaid's Tale's Joseph Fiennes who is looking particularly wrecked in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of his character half-blind and covered in burn scars emerging from a snowy treeline.

In addition to Fiennes and Lopez the Netflix action flick stars Lucy Paez as the daughter, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal who is set to lead Marvel's Werewolf by Night coming to Disney+ next month. Little else is known about who each of these actors will be playing, and we only really see Lopez, Fiennes, and Paez in the teaser trailer.

Image via Netflix

The Mother is one of many upcoming Netflix films for Lopez following the first look deal she signed with the streamer last summer. Already the epic documentary about her multifaceted career, Halftime, premiered in June. Following The Mother Lopez will star in Atlas, a sci-fi thriller about a rogue A.I., opposite Shang Chi and the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us). Elsewhere — and with a very different tone — Prime Video just released the first images from Lopez's upcoming romcom Shotgun Wedding where she'll star alongside Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz, and Jennifer Coolidge. The Mother is directed by Niki Caro and written by Lovecraft Country's Misha Green.

The Mother does not yet have an exact release date, but the thriller is set to hit Netflix sometime in May 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the new teaser trailer down below.