The cancellation of completed films for tax purposes has become more common in recent years.

Halle Berry is currently signed on for multiple projects with Netflix, including The Union and Maude vs. Maude with Angelina Jolie.

The upcoming Halle Berry science fiction movie The Mothership is the latest casualty of the streaming wars. Even though the movie completed filming in 2021, Netflix will not move forward with the film, the scoop was first reported by Jeff Sneider. Netflix is halting production on the film due to a number of post-production delays; the film will now be written off as a total loss for tax purposes.

The Mothership is the latest film to suffer such a fate. While there have been famously unreleased films for almost as long as there have been films (see also Jerry Lewis' infamous The Day the Clown Cried), tax write-offs of completed projects have become more common in the past few years. Warner Bros. shocked the film industry in 2022 when they announced that their near-complete Batgirl film, which was to star Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, and Michael Keaton, was to be struck from the production calendar as a cost-cutting measure. That same belt-tightening also wiped out the animated feature Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. Another Warner Bros. feature, the animation-live action hybrid comedy Coyote vs. Acme, was also announced as a write-off last year; however, it may have avoided oblivion, as the studio changed course and is reportedly shopping the film to other studios.

What Was 'The Mothership' Going To Be About?

The Mothership starred Berry as Sara Morse, a woman whose husband mysteriously disappears from their rural home. One year later, she and her children discover a strange, alien object under their home, leading them on a perilous quest to find their missing husband and father — and the truth behind his disappearance. The Mothership was written and directed by Matthew Charman, the writer of Bridge of Spies; it was to be his directorial debut. In addition to Berry, the film was also to have starred Molly Parker (Deadwood), Omari Hardwick (Army of the Dead), Sydney Lemmon (Tár), John Ortiz (Fast & Furious), and Paul Guilfoyle (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation).

Berry is currently on a multi-picture deal she signed with Netflix in 2021. The streamer released her directorial debut that year, the MMA drama Bruised, which she also starred in. She is next slated to appear in Netflix's The Union (formerly Our Man From Jersey); in it, she will star as a woman who ropes her construction worker high school boyfriend (Mark Wahlberg) into the shadowy world of espionage. She is also set to appear alongside Angelina Jolie in the thriller Maude vs. Maude for Warner Bros.

The Mothership was slated to be released this year by Netflix but has now been canceled by the streamer.