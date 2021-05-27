Halle Berry’s Netflix sci-fi movie The Mothership has started filling out its cast after recruiting Omari Hardwick, John Ortiz, and Molly Parker to play supporting roles in the directorial debut of Academy Award-nominated Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman, who also penned the script.

Berry headlines the ensemble as Sara Morse, with the story picking up one year after her husband mysteriously vanished without a trace. After discovering an object of alien origin underneath her rural farmhouse, she takes her children and heads out on a dangerous road trip to find her missing spouse along with some answers, which may even involve a government conspiracy.

The Academy Award winner’s directorial debut Bruised will be premiering on Netflix later this year after the streaming service acquired distribution rights to the MMA drama, while she’s recently wrapped filming on Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, which sees the filmmaker back on familiar turf at the helm of a high concept big-budget blockbuster about the Moon falling out of orbit, so it’s something of a logical progression that she’s combined the platform and genre of her last two efforts with The Mothership.

There’s no word yet on how the trio of new additions factor into the plot, but it’s another Netflix credit for Hardwick, who broke out in CBS’ Power and can currently be seen in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead as Vanderohe, a role he’ll reprise in animated companion series Lost Vegas.

Parker is no stranger to Netflix sci-fi either, having led the cast of Lost in Space since its inception, with the show ending its run with a third and final season later this year, while Ortiz is one of those reliable character actors who tend to pop up everywhere — having been seen in American Gangster, the fourth and sixth installments of the Fast & Furious franchise, Kong: Skull Island, Bumblebee, Mayans M.C., The Handmaid’s Tale and more, while he too is fresh off a Netflix original after lending support in Messiah, which was canceled last year after one season, so The Mothership’s fresh faces boast no shortage of streaming and sci-fi experience between them.

