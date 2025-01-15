Che Guevara is unquestionably one of the most important political figures of the 20th century, as he led several noteworthy campaigns within the Cuban Revolution that shaped the democratic makeup of modern South America. Given that Guevara was both a significant political leader and an iconic force in popular culture, it is no surprise that his life story has been adapted to the big screen several times; Steven Soderbergh even cast Benicio del Toro in an epic two-part historical drama called Che. However, the legendary director Walter Salles opted to take a different route when he adapted Guevara’s memoir The Motorcycle Diaries. By lifting from the words that would go on to define Guevara’s life, The Motorcycle Diaries is a compelling coming-of-age drama about the moments that shaped a future revolutionary hero.

What Is ‘The Motorcycle Diaries’ About?