The Big Picture The Movie Emperor is a satirical film about an actor's journey to rediscover his career, focusing on communication and perception in the movie industry.

Director Ning HAo was interested in exploring the subject of communication and how it applies to various relationships in real life, while Andy Lau was drawn to the question of what an actor would do if they were no longer popular.

The film addresses miscommunication and the challenges of achieving communication goals, emphasizing that ultimately, filmmaking is all about connecting with the audience.

When a renowned Hong Kong actor past the prime of his career aims to play the lead in an indie film, the journey into discovering a new side to his career leads to a shift in his life that he never expected. Andy Lau plays Lau Wai-Chi, the actor in question, in The Movie Emperor, a film that takes a satirical look at the modern movie landscape. Lau Wai-Chi, like Lau himself, is a prolific actor, one who has legions of fans and could live contently in his luxurious lifestyle. But, as an artist, he wants to strive for more. He looks at his colleagues and chafes at the lack of awards or the necessity to keep himself in perfect form. Directed by Ning Hao, who also plays the fictional director in the film, The Movie Emperor is a story about communication and perception. As the director and Lau aim for the prestige of foreign film festivals, they must also balance the nuances of the movie business. The two build a precarious house of cards that threatens to topple and dissolve all of their plans.

We spoke with Lau and Ning about The Movie Emperor at the Toronto International Film Festival, asking them to break down the meaning behind the film, the themes, and their interest in the project. We talked with Ning about the subject of The Movie Emperor and the idea of tailor-making a film for a film festival. We spoke with Lau about his character and the parallels he might see in his own life to the character. He talked about what it was like filming during COVID for this film and whether he'd be interested in exploring different movie genres and doing Hollywood films.

The following interview was translated and edited for clarity.

Image via Dirty Monkey Pictures

COLLIDER: Director Ning, can you explain to our viewers who might not The Movie Emperor, what is it about?

NING HAO: So this is actually a story about an actor. He would like to climb to his own career climax by experiencing life again. Then, of course, this story all surrounds around the focus of being able to communicate with others.

For both director Ning and for Andy, can you tell me what made you interested in participating in this project, in directing and acting in it?

NING: Well I have been thinking about what kind of subject should I shoot in the era of internet short videos. If the subject is about this, my feeling is that, just like a blog, you need to have a lot to do with your own life so that it can be unique. So, I was thinking that many of the problems we face today are about communication, so I think this subject is very attractive to me. This story is about many, many communication issues that occur when an actor meets an artist, a capitalist, or an ordinary farmer in real life.

ANDY LAU: Before I actually filmed this movie, I actually shared it with other friends just now. It was during this process that the director asked me, "Hey, if one day you are no longer popular, what will you do?" Because right now, the world, movies, everything is different. We are flooded by all kinds of different platforms. "What will you do?" I thought that was actually a very good [question] and interesting story that would actually pique the audience's interest. That's the reason that I am [acting]. [Laughs]

Obviously, this film talks about acting and moviemaking in a satirical way. Andy, did you feel a connection to this character, and did you draw parallels between your character and the achievements in your own life?

LAU: Definitely. Your question is a smart one. I just want to share with you that before I got into this movie, that was just how it was, you know? But afterward, I almost want to say it's almost like a memoir of my life. Almost. [Laughs]

Yeah, I can understand that. For director Ning, this movie sort of dances around the subject of foreign film festivals, which I think was very interesting. Obviously, this movie is being shown at TIFF, and I was just wondering if you have an opinion on these foreign film festivals, especially for people making movies that are sort of tailor-made for a film festival movie?

NING: I think movies are originally an art for everyone. That is to say, I think everyone can express themselves from their own original point of view sincerely. [Those movies] will all be relatively valuable movies. Some directors, or some movies, will do research on the market, and some will summarize the rules of the film festival and do research. However, the more you try, sometimes you may not achieve what you would actually want to achieve. You can only do it step by step, like Andy Lau. [Laughs]

LAU: I would interpret it this way, it’s a movie, and then it's actually a piece of work that’s aware that the director and all the actors would like to establish that communication with the viewers, with the audience, or with anyone there. It's about choosing a different time when I would like to communicate with my audience, maybe at this time, I just want to communicate with the people who attended the film festival. It's just a different form and a different platform, different ways of communication, but in the end, it is all about communication.

And miscommunication, too, I think in this movie.

LAU: For sure. Sometimes. Sometimes communication definitely may not achieve what you want to achieve, but in the end, it's all about communication.

Yeah, definitely. Andy, this film, I think, is gonna reach a lot of Western audiences. I'm a huge fan of your movies, by the way, and I loved Internal Affairs, that's one of my favorite movies. Growing up I watched it with my parents. Recently, your co-star from that film, Tony Leung, appeared in a Marvel movie. I wondered if you're interested at all in exploring that part of Hollywood or being in a franchise like that.

LAU: I'm ready! I'm ready whenever you guys are, I'm ready. [Laughs]

Well, I hope they hear this message, and they cast you because I would love to see it. Director Ning, your film plays around the idea of investors, specifically movie investors, who have no idea how the industry works but want to be involved in this. Can you talk about if you've seen this in your own life and how that affects movie making?

NING: Not in my team, it hasn't happened yet. I would say yes, it does happen in the industry. Because China's film market suddenly expanded rapidly, there are all kinds of investors coming in with different support, financial support.

LAU: It’s just a rumor! [Laughs]

NING: What I'm trying to say is that it was people who were in that expansion period.

Andy, as somebody who's been in this industry for a long time, and you've witnessed sort of the rise of Hong Kong cinema and its impact on the world, what do you hope for the future of this industry in China? Obviously, there are a lot of blockbusters within the country, but do you want there to be a larger space for indie and arthouse films?

LAU: Regardless of whatever the place is, everywhere in the industry, when it comes to filming, they all need time, they all take time to grow. Of course, as things are growing there will be a lot of things that will come along with it. And then, of course, once all this chaos has passed, it's all done, died down, it will get back to its steady stage. In the end, the script is the king.

Yeah, definitely. In this movie, something goes wrong with Andy's character's life. I won't spoil the movie too much for people, but it becomes viral online, and this is a huge turning point in the story. These days we often see how public opinion via social media plays a part in these types of stories, so for director Ning, how does this play into the themes of arrogance and vanity that we see in this film and what we see his character struggle through?

NING: We talked before that the main theme of this movie is communication. We all somewhat have that kind of arrogance within us because in this internet era, we want to pick and choose what we want to hear and see. We only listen to ourselves, and we rarely open up and communicate with others. When it comes to the term that you use, arrogance, it does not just happen to a certain level of people with a certain status. Everyone has a kind of pride and arrogance about themselves and is unwilling to communicate. In fact, this problem does not only appear to people of a certain class but to many, many people.

Image via Dirty Monkey Pictures

Yes, I think that's a key part of it. I just think it's interesting to see the different perspectives when it comes to the character, especially since we see it from his point of view. And, Andy, this film touches a lot on an actor's legacy. I have to say you also have a very similar legacy if it's not even larger. Because this is a film that I don't think I've seen from you as far as genre goes, is there an aspect of this industry or genre that you haven't explored yet that you want to?

LAU: When I first started working with the director on this movie, at that time, all I was focusing on tackling was the communication issues that Ning brought up, and then also, that whole element of arrogance. But, just like what you say, after going through this whole entirety of my career — I started in the ‘80s — right now, nowadays, I am in the internet era. Sometimes things happen so fast. Nowadays in the internet era, sometimes something I had an idea [about] yesterday today is old news. So it's so fast, everything moves fast. And during COVID times, we had zero physical contact with each other, and in those terms, communications are extremely important. So it really left us a big impression, how this whole thing was shot, because this whole piece of work happened during the COVID time.

I didn't realize that it was all shot during COVID, so that's actually quite interesting. But I'm interested in knowing, Andy, because you've done a lot of films, I would say, in a specific genre, like action, is there another type of genre that you would like to do that you haven't done yet even though you've had this very illustrious career?

LAU: What kind of movie would you put me in? [Laughs]

I think you could be in anything! A romantic film, an action film, a comedy, I want to see you in everything!

LAU: Maybe musicals? Maybe. What do you think?

You already have the skill for it. You're a fantastic singer, too, so you should do it. That would be amazing.

LAU: I'll do my best. [Nudges Hao Ning] We’ve found a director.

NING: It’s going to be a comedy.

He can be in it too because he's also in the film!

NING: I'll dance and sing!