When it comes to the Universal Monsters, the first ghoulish creatures to come to mind are Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster or The Wolf Man. Especially in those early horror days for the studio. However, as the decades have gone on, one Universal classic is finally getting the recognition it deserves. That would be 1932's The Mummy from director Karl Freund. The almost 100-year-old film starring Boris Karloff as the title-monster came to 4K Blu-ray for the first time last year. Now it's getting a killer 4K steelbook just in time for Halloween.

The Walmart exclusive 4K/Blu-ray/Digital combo pack steelbook features stunning black and white artwork of Karloff’s Mummy leaving his tomb with the interior including iconic shots from the film. This is the exact same steelbook design that was released in the 2010s, but that was only a Blu-ray edition. The Mummy now joins his fellow monsters Dracula (1931) and Frankenstein (1931) in this spooky 4K steelbook release. Other Universal Monster movies like The Wolf Man (1941) were also a part of this original steelbook series, so it’ll be interesting to see if they will re-release that gothic nightmare in a 4K steelbook as well. It does seem likely as Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man remake for Blumhouse and Universal is debuting this January. This new Mummy steelbook will feature the same special features as its previous 4K slipcover edition.

What's ‘The Mummy’ About?

Close

The Mummy isn't quite the toilet paper monster horror fans would come to love. This story follows a group of archaeologists after they accidentally awaken the ancient Egyptian Prince Imhotep. However, this monster quickly ditches his wrappings for the high society lifestyle as he goes on a quest to find his lost love. When Imhotep thinks he’s found her reincarnated in a young woman named Hele, his obsessive madness and murder ensues. Unlike the sequels and reboots/remakes that would follow, the 1932 film has more in common with slashers like Halloween and A Nightmare On Elm Street than the franchise’s traditional grunting killing machine. The slasher era of the 80s and 90s owes a lot to The Mummy’s success. Karloff, best known for Frankenstein’s Monster, also gets to flex his acting chops here with a menacing performance for the ages. While Brendan Fraser’s Mummy trilogy has eclipsed its original inspiration in popularity, this original killing spree’s creepy atmosphere alone is enough to make you feel trapped in an Egyptian tomb of your own creation.

Where Can You Stream ‘The Mummy’?

The Mummy isn't available to watch on any streaming service, but you can rent it on all major paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home. This new Walmart exclusive 4K is currently up for pre-order on their website for $26.96 USD. The Mummy will be released on October 9, 2024, both online and in Walmart stores.