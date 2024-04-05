The Big Picture The Mummy is returning to theaters on April 26 to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The film, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, blends action, comedy, and horror to create a modern adventure classic.

Fans can enjoy the nostalgia of the summer of 1999 by grabbing tickets to experience the film on the big screen once again.

It's been 25 years since Universal's The Mummy remake haunted audiences, and now long-time fans can rejoice as it looks like the film is being resurrected on the big screen. According to a recent report from comingsoon.net, the movie is slated to return to theaters later this month in celebration of its 25th anniversary on April 26.

Interestingly, the movie will be returning to cinemas the same day as the theatrical re-issue of Alien, which means fans of classic creature features are definitely in for a field day in theaters later this month. However, the film also opens just a week ahead of the re-release of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, which also celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The summer of 1999 is clearly back in full swing this year, and fans can dive back into all the nostalgia by grabbing their tickets, which are now available to pre-order online.

Serving as a remake of the 1932 horror classic starring Boris Karloff, The Mummy centers on a group of treasure-seeking explorers who discover a hidden Egyptian tomb, accidentally awakening an ancient evil that brings havoc in a mission to resurrect his lost love. Directed and written by Stephen Sommers, the film stars Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Kevin J. O'Connor, and Jonathan Hyde.

25 Years Later, ‘The Mummy’ Still Remains a Classic Adventure Film

The movie initially debuted in theaters in the summer of 1999, and since then remains a staple of the action-adventure genre. The film would be followed up by two sequels, a spin-off film about The Scorpion King, starring Dwayne Johnson in his early acting career, and an animated television series. A reboot starring Tom Cruise would swiftly follow in 2017, intended to be the beginning of a new cinematic universe, but its critical and financial disappointment would lead to Universal scrapping their original plans and instead focusing on returning the old-school characters to their original horror roots. Despite many attempts at resurrecting the original Universal Monsters franchise, The Mummy serves as one of the few stand-out films that managed to surpass the popularity of the original film, thanks in part to its mix of action, comedy, and horror, alongside the charismatic performances of Fraser and Weisz. There's no better way to experience an action film of this scale than on the biggest screen available, and fans can revisit their favorite moments in theaters later this month.

The Mummy returns to haunt the big screen on April 26. In the meantime, it is also streaming on Prime Video in the U.S. Check out the poster for the re-release above, and the trailer below:

The Mummy (1999) At an archaeological dig in the ancient city of Hamunaptra, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love. Release Date May 7, 1999 Director Stephen Sommers Cast Brendan Fraser , Rachel Weisz , John Hannah , Arnold Vosloo Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Stephen Sommers , Lloyd Fonvielle , Kevin Jarre

