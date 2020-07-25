‘The Mummy’ Animated Series Exists, But Should It? | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

Listen / download here:



Did you know The Mummy franchise had itself an animated series? We didn’t either. The launch of Peacock TV brought that little nugget to our attention, so we decided to give it a watch to see how it holds up nearly 20 years later. You can watch both seasons of the series here for free, or you can watch this Season 1 sum-up “movie” The Mummy: Quest for the Lost Scrolls to get caught up on the adventure like we did. Then again, maybe you should just skip this entry in the Universal Monsters movie franchise altogether. You’ll have to listen along with our latest podcast episode to see if the series is even worth your time.

