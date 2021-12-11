This year saw the celebration of the 90th anniversary of both Universal’s Frankenstein and Dracula as well as the 80th anniversary of The Wolf Man. To commemorate the occasion, the toy company NECA released/announced new action figures of those now iconic monsters in both their classic Black and White forms along with new colorized looks. With the upcoming 90th anniversary of The Mummy in 2022, NECA looks to do the same thing as they have announced a new Mummy figure for a scheduled June 2022 release date.

This will be a black and white version of the colorized figure that is releasing this month, but for any classic Universal Monster lover you will know that this is the more authentic version. Like all standard NECA figures The Mummy, who was famously played by horror legend Boris Karloff, stands at 7 inches tall and will come in the company's premiere open window box packaging. The figure itself comes with 3 interchangeable heads, a pair of interchangeable hands, an Egyptian chest that opens, and an ancient mummy scroll.

This joins a long line of horror figures that include the previously mentioned Universal Monsters, but NECA has made a name for themselves with premium figures based on other iconic horror franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. This company is literally letting horror fans live out their wildest fantasies by allowing legends like Ghostface, Michael Myers, and now The Mummy to be in the same room together. The ultimate horror crossover can happen thanks to NECA.

The Mummy was released in 1932 and was the fourth film in the classic Universal Monster series. The Karloff starring picture was a much different experience than what we are used to with The Mummy series we know today. This was a much more gothic psychological horror movie with slasher elements that would become popular in future genre classics like Halloween and Scream. Especially when you compare it to Brendan Fraser’s more action heavy Mummy trilogy or 2017s The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, the Origins of this classic monster are rooted in atmospheric terror and suspense.

Karloff’s Mummy was unique in the fact that he talked and remained unwrapped for most of the film. It was not until the 1940 sequel/reimagining The Mummy’s Hand, which did not star Karloff as the monster, where we got the more silent, slow moving, toilet paper creature that is more known today.

This new Mummy figure is sure to please Universal Monster fans and toy collectors alike with it’s painstaking attention to detail and accuracy to the source material. For more information on this upcoming release you can check out NECA’s website here and for all the latest Universal Monster news, stick with Collider.

