With Leigh Whannell’s reimagining of Wolf Man hitting theaters this weekend, there's no better time to get reacquainted with the original Universal Monsters. They were the center of the horror genre in the 30s and 40s after all. While this original shared universe housed many classics and a few underrated gems, none are arguably as overlooked as 1932’s The Mummy. The Karl Freund-directed film starring Boris Karloff as the title monster is one of the best-reviewed horror stories of its era. Now NECA is unearthing a new haunting action figure based on the popular movie monster.

Based on Universal’s first iteration of The Mummy, a part of NECA’s Ultimate seven-inch scale horror line, this figure depicts Karloff's Egyptian high priest Ardath Bey. This is after the character is woken up and has unwrapped his traditional Mummy look. The sophisticated-looking figure in disguise comes with a sarcophagus full of accessories. This includes multiple interchangeable hands and heads, an oil lamp, a cane, the Scroll of Thoth, and a sacrificial dagger. This is the third Mummy figure NECA has done in this line, with the first two featuring Karloff’s villain in his wrapping — one was black and white, while the other was colorized. They also released a massive accessory set for The Mummy which included the character’s tomb.

What Is ‘The Mummy' About?