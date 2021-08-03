Funko Pop! unveiled new The Mummy figures as part of their Funko Pop! Blitz event.

This week, Funko Pop! Blitz players can find the ancient Egyptian riches of The Mummy, in addition to mystical artifacts and the introduction of the newly unveiled Ardeth Bay and Jonathan Carnahan Funko Pops! The limited-time crossover event between Funko Pops! and N3TWORK brings the thrilling wonder of The Mummy to the highly addictive match-3 mobile game. Players will join Ardeth and Jonathan, as well as Evelyn Carnahan and Rick O’Connell in a battle to defeat the ancient immortal Imhotep.

During the event, players will find the classic Blitz game board transformed into a Treasure Room and within lies the Key to Hamunaptra, hidden deep beneath the sand. Should you choose to play, you will need to match character heads on the board to reveal and collect the Keys, as they unlock all of The Mummy characters for your very own virtual Funko Pop! collection. Once you complete all of the stages, you will unlock the Even Exclusive Pop! — Rick O’Connell. Players can improve their chances of finding the Key to Hamunaptra by equipping The Mummy characters for an extra boost during the event.

With the unveiling of the Ardeth Bay and Jonathan Carnahan Funko Pops!, speculation has already begun about when the pair will be available to add to real-life collections and not just the virtual Blitz collection.

The Mummy event will run from Wednesday, August 4 at 5 p.m. PDT until Tuesday, August 10 at 5 p.m. PDT. Funko Pop! Blitz is the official Funko Pop! match-3 puzzle game and is free to play and download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Check out the first image of the new figures below.

