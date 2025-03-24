This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Mummy just got one step closer to becoming a reality. Jack Reynor has been cast in the upcoming project produced by Atomic Monster, Blumhouse and New Line. It's relevant to point out that Reynor has not been cast as the titular monster, with details surrounding his character being a mystery, for the moment. The studios have been very careful when it comes to crafting this new iteration of the classic big screen creature. Not much is known about the premise of The Mummy, other than the fact that the title will be making its way to cinemas on April 17, 2026.