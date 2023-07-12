Alongside Dracula, Frankenstein's monster, and The Invisible Man was The Mummy, another classic horror series from Universal Pictures. Like the other three, The Mummy had its first movie see release in the early 1930s, and subsequently had numerous sequels released over the next couple of decades. In total, there were six Mummy movies belonging to this initial series, which was decades later rebooted in the 1990s, with the films starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

Truth be told, The Mummy series didn't exactly represent the Universal monster movies at their very best, with some of the sequels within the series being of questionable quality, and the run of films overall not being as consistent as say the Dracula or Frankenstein series. Nevertheless, there's certainly some good buried within this series about various archeologists battling against a resurrected, cursed, and mummified ancient Egyptian priest, with the six original movies ranked below from worst to best.

6 'The Mummy's Curse' (1944)

Image via Universal Studios

One thing that makes the 1999 reboot of The Mummy so beloved is the way it mixes action, supernatural horror, and a decent amount of romance into one film. The best thing that can be said about the fifth movie in the original The Mummy series, 1944's The Mummy's Curse, is that it sort of attempts to do something similar, when it comes to balancing genres, only the execution isn't quite up to snuff.

It follows directly from the fourth film, which was also released in 1944, and follows what happens when the mummy Kharis is unearthed by an irrigation project, leading to him once again wreaking havoc and seeking his old love, Ananka. It's an overall cheap-feeling film that's kind of a drag to watch, and like many other less-than-successful long-running horror series, it simply reuses various scenarios, scares, and plot beats that feel too familiar, making it a bit boring overall.

5 'The Mummy's Hand' (1940)

Image via Universal Pictures Company, Inc.

The first of The Mummy sequels is The Mummy's Hand, and while it doesn't feel like the worst of the bunch, it does ultimately feel like a disappointment, compared to the original film. It centers on a different mummy to the first movie, Kharis, who ends up being the main foe of the next three movies, too. Narratively, it's also familiar, centering on a pair of archeologists and their companions becoming endangered when they awaken this mummy, and are forced to fight for their lives.

While it's not quite a comedy, it takes on a lighter tone than the first movie, which does inevitably make any potentially creepy scenes feel less impactful. There might not be anything truly dreadful about it, though it does feel a little limp and overall disappointing. Also, one side character's name is "Babe," and this has the effect of making it sound like every single character is trying to hit on him whenever they address him, which is admittedly quite (unintentionally) funny.

4 'The Mummy's Ghost' (1944)

Image via Universal Pictures Company

The fourth movie in the series, The Mummy's Ghost, showed that the titular Mummy was well and truly here to stay, and that death could do seemingly very little to prevent it from continuing to appear in movies. It's overall a little better than the other Mummy movie that got released in 1944, following a man and his girlfriend battling against a resurrected mummy, as the man's girlfriend is the reincarnation of the mummy's old love from long ago.

Like the other 1944 Mummy film, this one is only 60 minutes long, which means that even if it's not particularly good (and it isn't), at least it doesn't waste a great deal of time. There are no surprises to be found, but for anyone who likes the series, it half-heartedly delivers the goods in a competent - and brief - enough way to likely be watchable, which more or less makes it better than worthless, at the end of the day.

3 'The Mummy's Tomb' (1942)

Image via Universal Pictures Company

The Mummy's Tomb is the third movie in the series, and it has a premise that instantly catches the eye, as it feels a little more adventurous and out there compared to the plots of the other entries. It follows a high priest transporting a living mummy with him to America, with his goal being to use the mummy to seek violent vengeance on everyone who desecrated the mummy's tomb several decades before, which occurred in 1940's The Mummy's Hand.

That makes it a revenge movie of sorts, and the premise is silly and outlandish enough to make The Mummy's Tomb a decent bit of bite-sized fun (like other Mummy movies, its runtime is lean, clocking in at 61 minutes). Also, it being a sequel to The Mummy's Hand means the beloved Babe returns, and it's overall a stronger film than that 1940 Mummy film, ultimately only let down by the fact it uses about a quarter of its runtime to directly recap the events of that movie. In an ideal world, these two could be easily combined to make a single movie that would be about 100 minutes long.

2 'Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy' (1955)

Image via Universal-International

Comedy duo Bud Abbott and Lou Costello met a surprising number of Universal monsters, with these films ultimately helping define the horror-comedy genre going forward. It was one of Abbott and Costello's final movies together, and the last time they crossed over with the Universal horror series, with this film being released after they'd already "met" Frankenstein's monster, the Invisible Man, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

The plot sees the duo coming into possession of a valuable medallion following the mysterious death of an archeologist, which leads them to try selling it. All the while, their possession of the medallion makes them a target, and they find themselves coming up against various forces; some supernatural, and some human. For a comedy of its time, it's perfectly serviceable, and an overall decent Mummy movie, though it does pale in comparison to Abbott and Costello's other horror-comedies, which just felt a little fresher and funnier.

1 'The Mummy' (1932)

Image via Universal Pictures

The original Mummy movie stands as the best of this original series, and even then, it does so without feeling like quite as much of a classic as the original Dracula, Frankenstein, or Invisible Man movies in their respective series. Maybe The Mummy was just destined to never be quite as good as those classics, but the aforementioned 1990s reboot's ultimately done a lot to help The Mummy remain a well-known property, keeping the character - and the series - popular into the 21st century.

The plot of this 1932 movie is the only one of the first six Mummy movies to center on Imhotep, an ancient priest who's accidentally resurrected, and wreaks havoc when he goes off and searches for a way to similarly bring his old love back to life. It's also the only Mummy film to feature Boris Karloff as the titular monster, and he's pretty great overall, with the special effects used throughout also proving impressive for a movie of its age. It's an overall good time for fans of classic horror, and arguably the only original Mummy movie that could be described as an essential watch.

