There's no denying that The Mummy allowed the concept of a summer blockbuster to evolve. The beloved classic is now receiving impressive viewership numbers on Peacock following the film's arrival on the streamer, allowing fans to dive into the epic tale written and directed by Stephen Sommers. The Mummy earned $417 million (not adjusted for inflation) during its original theatrical run. Even while sharing the season with Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, the story about a group of heroes fighting against an ancient threat proved to be a major critical and financial hit.

The Mummy follows Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz), a passionate librarian who wants to learn more about Ancient Egypt and the secrets it held. But her quest needed the help of an unreliable action hero. Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) was the only person who knew how to get to Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead. The heroes' search for the cursed territory leads to the return of Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo). The high priest wanted to complete the ritual he had been performing thousands of years ago, and there was only one group of unlikely heroes able to stop him once and for all.

Audiences immediately fell in love with Evelyn and Rick's adventure. The Mummy became a massive box office hit, with Universal Pictures quickly going to work on the development of The Mummy Returns. The sequel was released two years after the first installment. By featuring the acting debut of Dwayne Johnson, the blockbuster set the stage for one of the biggest stars in the industry to launch his career outside of wrestling. A second sequel, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, was released a few years later.

The Legacy of 'The Mummy'

Universal Pictures was aware of how successful The Mummy had become during a time when it wasn't common to launch shared media universes around any given blockbuster. But when The Avengers inspired every major studio in the industry to develop their own franchise, Universal looked towards the acclaimed horror icons of the past to come up with the idea for the Dark Universe. The Mummy (2017) was the first installment of that dream, but after a disastrous critical and financial performance, it remained as the only movie released under the Dark Universe banner. Not even Tom Cruise could save a doomed production from being buried alive.

