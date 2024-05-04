The Big Picture The Mummy's enduring success stems from its blend of swashbuckling adventure, horror, and an earnestly clever script.

Stephen Sommers' vision came to life after the film spent years in development hell, facing numerous rejections and setbacks.

Despite injuries, sickness, and dangerous weather on set, The Mummy's success defied expectations.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in theatrical re-release style, it’s never been clearer: everyone loves The Mummy. Nostalgia-colored glasses can often be deceptive, but there's precious little to not love in writer-director Stephen Sommers' grand, heartfelt, and warmly silly remake of Universal Studios's 1932 film of the same name. Its dominant tone, that of good old-fashioned swashbuckling, fuses superbly with startlingly nasty horror for a family-friendly summer blockbuster. The cast sparkles their way through Hamunaptra with electric chemistry and eclectic line readings. The script is almost too clever for its own good, which isn't a backhanded compliment on spectacle's ability to balance art and entertainment. The Mummy's sly self-awareness transcends cynicism. It never condescends to its genres; it embraces them and understands how to transport audiences.

That authentic enthusiasm resonates, whether it be through internet memes or shouting dialogue in tandem with the characters from the comfort of our couch. ("Looks to me like you're on the wrong side of the ri-ver!") The movie’s backstory makes its enduring success even better: getting the 1999 The Mummy off the ground conceptually, let alone safely made, was a nightmare on par with those skittering scarabs.

‘The Mummy’ Spent Years in Development Hell

Circa the early 1990s, The Mummy was the only Universal Monsters property the studio had left to reboot. As Jim Jacks, a producer on the 1999 film, explained to the LA Times, the canon's biggest fictional names — Dracula and Frankenstein — were off the table after Francis Ford Coppola debuted Bram Stoker's Dracula and Kenneth Branagh took on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The original Mummy was released in 1932 on the heels of 1931's Frankenstein and touted the same star, Boris Karloff. Despite making a decent profit, no official sequels emerged. Instead, 1940's The Mummy's Hand started from scratch, swapping in actor Tom Tyler as the lead and changing the titular mummy from Imhotep, Karloff's reanimated priest, to Prince Kharis. The mummies' trying to manifest their reincarnated love interest stayed the same, but otherwise, The Mummy's Hand was a hard reboot that produced four sequels.

Universal recognized that a bandaged-wrapped creepy guy had modern-era potential. But how to realize it? Initially, Universal sought a low-budget horror take in line with director Karl Freund's original. That spent at least nine years in development hell, cycling through names and pitches that never clicked with studio brass. As reported by Fangoria via Bloody Disgusting, Universal rejected Hellraiser writer-director Clive Barker and horror filmmaker Mick Garris's "scary, violent, and sexually charged" plot involving a trans antiheroine and "the head of a contemporary art museum who turns out to be a cultist trying to reanimate mummies."

Next, Gremlins director Joe Dante supported John Sayles's script; the pair had collaborated on The Howling. Describing Sayles's idea to the AV Club, Dante said: "It was more like the Karloff picture, where he's the mummy at the beginning and then he has this alter ego. [...] The problem was that the studio just did not want to spend more than $15 million on the picture, and our budget was $25 million." Not even Steven Spielberg could sway Universal president Sid Sheinberg, who wanted a 1930s period piece. The studio also turned down George Romero's "creepier and more romantic" offering. The big man of horror himself, Wes Craven, passed on an offer instead of the other way around.

‘The Mummy’s Cast and Crew Were Injured

Finally, Stephen Sommers’s adventure romance with splashes of horror was victorious. Ironically, Sommers's popcorn fare needed more money than the studio wanted to spend. Sommers's go-big-or-go-home concept swayed them. He hit the ground running, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2019: "I've always wanted to do a version of The Mummy. When I was 8 years old, I saw the old Boris Karloff one. It took me to ancient Egypt, and Cairo of the '20s and '30s, and scared the crap out of me."

While filming in Morocco for six weeks, The Mummy's set experience became The African Queen of the 1990s: a debacle of sickness, close calls, and poor weather. To start, Jim Jacks set “million-dollar kidnapping insurance policies" on the cast, as leading man Brendan Fraser told Entertainment Weekly. No one was immune to falling ill, despite Fraser adding that "we got a lot of B12 shots in the ass, whether we wanted them or not." Crew members received emergency airlifts for their scorpion bites. Memos warned about the effects of yellow-dotted snakes: avoid them, unless you want your bitten limbs amputated. (Fraser recalled encountering such a snake while relieving himself and promptly dashing away.)

Brendan Fraser shared that doing his own stunts across The Mummy trilogy resulted in multiple surgeries. For an early scene in the first film where Rick O'Connell nearly dies from hanging, Fraser passed out:

"The first take, I'm doing my best choking acting. Steve [Sommers] says, 'Can we go for another one and take up the tension on the rope?' I said, 'All right, one more take.' Because a noose around your neck's going to choke you in the arteries, no matter what. I remember seeing the camera start to pan around, and then it was like a black iris at the end of a silent film. I regained consciousness, and one of the EMTs was saying my name."

‘The Mummy’s Heartfelt Wit Defied Expectations

If that wasn't enough to inspire some jitters, unpredictable and fast-moving sandstorms routinely wrecked the equipment. Several actors, like Rachel Weisz and Arnold Vosloo, thought their careers would flop alongside the film. Vosloo's breaking point, after approaching Imhotep without a flicker of insincerity, was receiving instructions from Stephen Sommers to act against what would later be CGI. "Steve's on a bullhorn," Vosloo said, "and he's like, 'Come over the sand dune! Now look at Rachel! Now gesture at the thing and shout!' I looked down at Rachel and I said, 'We're never going to work again.'"

Despite adversity, everything synchronized in the editing bay. The Mummy dusted off the sand and set a new gold standard. Cast member Omid Djalil reported to Entertainment Weekly that "the Universal representative said the film's opening was so strong, it saved the studio." Two sequels, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, failed to fully recapture the whirlwind delight. The same goes for Universal's Dark Universe experiment, which quickly fizzled. After 25 years, The Mummy proves a coexisting truth: remakes aren't inherently misguided as long as they're born from good faith and a narrative-forward mentality.

The Mummy is available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

